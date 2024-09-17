Opening Of New Fixed-Rate Bonds
Date
9/17/2024 8:01:14 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| To
nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK - 1577 Copenhagen V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
17 September 2024
Company Announcement number 67/2024
Opening of new fixed-rate bonds
Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
| Coupon
| Series
| Amortisation
| Closing date
| Maturity
| 3.50 %
| 23S
| Annuity
| 31-08-2026
| 01-10-2056
| 3.00 %
| 22S
| Annuity
| 31-08-2026
| 01-10-2046
The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 and 20 years, respectively.
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachment
Nr. 67_Åbning af nye obligationer - 3,5% 23S og 3,0% 22S - sep24_uk
MENAFN17092024004107003653ID1108682399
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.