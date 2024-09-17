UN employees get murdered in Israeli attack

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a tragic incident in Gaza resulted in the deaths of six United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) staff members. These fatalities occurred when an Israeli hit a school in central Gaza that was serving as a shelter for displaced civilians. The school, located in Nuseirat in the middle areas of Gaza, was reportedly housing around 12,000 people, the majority of whom were women and children.



The overnight conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also targeted two residential homes, resulting in at least 34 deaths, including 19 women and children, according to reports from hospital officials and the Associated Press.



UNRWA condemned the airstrikes, noting that this incident represents the highest number of staff fatalities in a single event since the start of the ongoing conflict. The agency reported that the school had been struck five times since the beginning of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which were launched in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.



In reaction to the attacks, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres labeled the strikes as “unacceptable” and urged an end to breaches of international humanitarian law. Guterres’s condemnation faced criticism from Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, who accused the Secretary-General of misrepresenting the situation. The ambassador argued that the United Nation's condemnation overlooks the context of Israel’s actions as a response to terrorism and criticized Hamas for allegedly using civilians as human shields.



The IDF has previously targeted schools, asserting that Palestinian militants were using these sites to hide among displaced populations. Hamas has denied these claims, leading to ongoing disputes over the nature and impact of the military actions.

MENAFN17092024000045015687ID1108682381