Raging protests disrupt lecture at Ben-Gurion University

(MENAFN) During a recent visit to Israel, my experiences as a former IDF soldier and genocide historian were deeply troubling. This summer, a significant confrontation occurred with far-right students during my scheduled lecture at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba, revealing disturbing similarities between their rhetoric and some of the darkest moments of twentieth-century history.



On June 19, 2024, I was set to speak at Ben-Gurion University as part of an event focusing on global campus protests against Israel. My lecture was intended to delve into the Gaza conflict and assess whether these protests were a sincere expression of anger or if they were, as some suggest, motivated by anti-Semitism. Unfortunately, the event faced significant disruption.



Upon my arrival at the university, I was greeted by a scene of unrest. A group of students had gathered not to attend the lecture but to protest it. They had been mobilized through a WhatsApp message sent the previous day, which called for action against my appearance. The message proclaimed, "We will not allow it! How long will we commit treason against ourselves?!?..."



The core of the students’ objections stemmed from claims that I had supported a petition labeling Israel as an "apartheid regime"—a misinterpretation of the petition, which specifically addressed the situation in the West Bank. Additionally, I faced criticism for an article published in the New York Times in November 2023. In that piece, I analyzed statements by Israeli leaders that suggested genocidal intent while arguing that there remained a chance to prevent such outcomes. The criticisms were also directed at Oren Yiftakhel, the prominent geographer and event organizer, who had faced backlash due to his previous role as the director of B'Tselem, a respected Israeli human rights organization.



As the lecture was about to start, security personnel prevented the protesting students from entering the lecture hall. Despite this, the students managed to keep the door open, causing significant disruption by chanting loudly, using a horn, and banging on the walls. This aggressive protest created a chaotic environment that overshadowed the lecture and highlighted the intense polarization surrounding discussions on Israel and its policies.

