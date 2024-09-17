Japan’s yen surpasses 140 mark against US dollar, strongest level since July 2023

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Japanese yen strengthened significantly, surpassing the 140 mark against the US dollar, marking its most robust level since July 2023. By the end of the trading day, the dollar was valued at 139.87 to 139.88 yen. This appreciation of the yen represents a notable rebound from its previous weakness, as the currency had depreciated to 160 yen per dollar in June.



The yen's recent gains come amid anticipation of the of Japan's upcoming interest rate decision, scheduled for Friday. The central bank is expected to maintain its short-term policy rate target at 0.25 percent. This decision follows two previous rate hikes earlier this year, reflecting the bank's cautious approach to monetary policy in the face of evolving economic conditions.



It is important to note that Japanese financial markets were closed on Monday due to a national holiday, which means the yen's movement occurred without the usual market activity that might influence currency trading. The absence of trading could contribute to the yen's pronounced appreciation as market participants react to broader economic signals and expectations.



Overall, the yen's recent performance underscores a significant shift from its earlier depreciation and highlights ongoing investor sentiment and expectations surrounding Japan's monetary policy. The forthcoming rate decision by the Bank of Japan will likely play a crucial role in determining the yen's future trajectory against the dollar.

