Quicklogic To Exhibit At Globalfoundries Technology Summit In Munich

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ), a leader in embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs and endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it will be exhibiting at GlobalFoundries' annual Summit in Munich.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 19 to learn more about QuickLogic's Bespoke eFPGA IP Core , which supports multiple GF processes and can be custom-tailored for various applications. The QuickLogic eFPGA IP can be implemented on multiple process nodes including 65nm, 40nm, 22FDX® and 12LP/LP+, enabling its use across multiple industries, ranging from aerospace and defense to industrial applications. Attendees will also have the opportunity to discuss their specific needs with experts and explore how programmable logic can benefit their projects.

Date: September 18, 2024

Booth: 19

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic .

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.



SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

