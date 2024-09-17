Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market Is Estimated To Witness A Rise In Revenue From US$ 14,837.2 Mn In 2021

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Global Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices is projected to grow at a remarkable rate, reaching US$ 58,071.9 Mn by 2027

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global wearable electrocardiography (ECG) devices market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, with revenues expected to soar from US$ 14,837.2 million in 2021 to US$ 58,071.9 million by 2027. This significant increase represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Wearable ECG devices are revolutionizing cardiovascular health monitoring by offering continuous, real-time data that enhances early diagnosis and personalized treatment. The rapid growth in the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising awareness about heart health, and advancements in wearable technology. These devices provide patients and healthcare professionals with critical insights into heart rhythms, enabling prompt interventions and improved management of cardiac conditions.Wearable-Electrocardiography-ECG-Devices-Market-scopeKey Takeaways from the Global Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) DevicesMarket ReportBased on product, the smartwatch segment is expected to project the highest market share in the global wearable electrocardiography devices market during the forecast period owing to its high product penetration globally. Whereas, both smartwatch and pocket ECG monitor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.On the basis of brand, apple (series 4,5,6) is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for apple smartwatches for ECG monitoring. Whereas, Alivecor (kardialMobile6) and other market segments are expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to their low cost as compared to other brands available in the marketplace.By frequency, the continuous segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to its rising demand. Moreover, the Adhoc segment is expected to project the highest CAGR in the marketplace over the forecast period.In terms of end-user, individual users dominated the wearable electrocardiography devices market owing to the rising awareness regarding wearable ECG devices among individuals.By region, the US is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major market players in the country. Whereas, China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for these devices in the country.Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @Competitive LandscapeThe key players in the Global Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market areApple Inc.,Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,Fitbit, Inc.,AliveCor, Inc.,Qardio, Inc.,VivaLNKamong others.Segmentation OverviewFollowing are the different segments of the Global Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market:By Product segment of the Global Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market is sub-segmented into:.Smartwatch.Smart band.Pocket ECG monitor.ECG Patch.OthersBy Brand segment of the Global Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market is sub-segmented into:.Apple (series 4,5,6).Samsung (galaxy watch 3, active 2).Fitbit (sense).Alivecor (kardialMobile6) and othersBy Frequency segment of the Global Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market is sub-segmented into:.Continuous.Episodic.AdhocBy End User segment of the Global Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market is sub-segmented into:.Individual User.Hospitals & Clinics.Homecare.OthersBy Region segment of the Global Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market is sub-segmented into:.US.Europe.China.Japan.ROWDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 