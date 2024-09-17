Pipe17 Partners With Rundtc To Provide Click-To-Delivered Solutions For Major Brands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading digital commerce agency selects Pipe17 to deliver omnichannel solutions that unify selling, fulfillment and back-office.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pipe17, a leader in unifying order operations for eCommerce businesses and their partners, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with RunDTC, a top-tier digital commerce agency renowned for its deep expertise and client-centric approach.This partnership brings together two innovative forces in the eCommerce space, combining Pipe17's order operations platform with RunDTC's unparalleled experience in digital commerce strategy and execution. RunDTC's team, with decades of experience in the digital commerce ecosystem, has a proven track record of navigating the complexities of eCommerce while keeping the customer at the heart of every decision."We are thrilled to be partnering with RunDTC, whose passion for excellence and deep understanding of the eCommerce landscape aligns perfectly with our mission at Pipe17," said Tim Morse, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development at Pipe17. "This collaboration will provide joint customers with powerful click-to-delivered ecommerce solutions that improve efficiency, deliver a superior customer experience, and ultimately, drive growth.""We're incredibly excited about this partnership with Pipe17," said Paul Zaengle, CEO at RunDTC. "Our shared values and commitment to driving meaningful results for our clients make this an ideal collaboration. Together, we'll be able to offer even more powerful, integrated solutions that truly make a difference in the success of our clients' businesses."With offices in Southern California and Chicago, and a global team spread across the world, RunDTC is well-positioned to support clients wherever they are. This partnership with Pipe17 will enable both companies to leverage their strengths and continue to deliver exceptional results for their clients.About Pipe17Pipe17 provides a powerful platform that optimizes order operations, enabling eCommerce businesses to manage orders, inventory, and fulfillment with unmatched efficiency and accuracy. With Pipe17, businesses can streamline their operations, reduce errors, and scale with confidence. Learn more at Pipe17About RunDTCWorking with global brands such as Steve Madden, Fear of God, and Dooney & Bourke, RunDTC enables our clients to move quickly and grow faster by elevating and optimizing the Commerce, Marketing, Order Management & Customer Service systems and processes that drive their businesses. Combining our decades of brand and agency experience with our status as a leading solution partner of Shopify & Salesforce, we craft unified commerce solutions that support the multi-touchpoint, personalized customer journey brands strive to deliver. Learn more at .

