Waffle House customer kills 18-year-old employee in North Carolina

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident early Friday morning, an 18-year-old Waffle House employee, Burlie Dawson Locklear, was fatally shot in North Carolina. According to Laurinburg police, officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of gunshots. They discovered Locklear, who was from Red Springs, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Locklear succumbed to his injuries.



The investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between a customer and the restaurant staff. The customer, who had become agitated and verbally abusive after placing an order, left the restaurant but turned back towards the establishment. He fired two shots towards the building, one of which struck Locklear, before fleeing the scene. Police have since issued a warrant and are actively searching for the suspect.



The incident has deeply affected the Waffle House community. In a statement, the company described Locklear as a victim of an "outrageous act of violence" and expressed profound sorrow over his death. The statement highlighted Locklear’s youth and the impact of his loss on his family and friends, emphasizing the tragic nature of the event.



This case underscores the severe consequences that can arise from seemingly minor disputes and has prompted a search for justice for Locklear. The community and the company are mourning the loss of a young life taken too soon and are calling for accountability in the wake of this senseless violence.

