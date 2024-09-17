Boeing considers cost-saving layoffs in response to ongoing strike

(MENAFN) announced Monday that it will implement a series of cost-saving measures in response to the ongoing strike by factory workers. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Brian West, detailed the cutbacks in a memo sent to employees, emphasizing the financial strain the strike is placing on the business. The measures include a hiring freeze across all levels, halting pay increases for managers and executives who are promoted, and suspending all non-essential travel. Boeing is also contemplating temporary furloughs for employees, managers, and executives in the near future.



West cited the strike's impact on the company's recovery efforts as a primary reason for these austerity measures. About 33,000 workers, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, began their walkout early Friday after rejecting Boeing's offer of a 25 percent pay increase over four years. The union had initially sought a raise of at least 40 percent. The strike has led to significant disruptions at Boeing’s factories, including picketing at multiple locations in Washington state, Oregon, and California.



The company and union representatives are scheduled to meet with federal mediators on Tuesday to negotiate a resolution. Meanwhile, the union has begun surveying its members to gauge their preferences for a new contract.



Nancie Browning, a materials-management specialist with Boeing for over 17 years, expressed frustration with the company’s latest offer. She argued that, without annual bonuses, the proposed 25 percent pay increase effectively translates to about 9 percent. Browning criticized the disparity between the sacrifices made by workers and the substantial earnings of Boeing executives, reflecting a broader sentiment among striking workers who feel they deserve a fairer share of the company’s profits.

