(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Medical Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global 3D printing medical devices market and analyzes market trends. It features an updated review of the 3D printing medical devices market, including a breakdown of the market by product segments, technology, sales channel and application.
The report reviews key patents and new developments in 3D printing for medical devices, ensuring that readers are informed about the latest innovations and technological advancements. The report focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, in the medical devices sector. It covers detailed assessments of global market trends, with specific revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and forecasts for 2025 and 2026. The report projects compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029, offering insights into the market's future trajectory.
The analysis includes estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, breaking down the market by product segment, technology, application, sales channel, and region. This granular market share analysis provides a clear view of where the most significant opportunities lie.
Key facts and figures are presented to explain market dynamics, covering both current and emerging technologies. The report also addresses regulatory scenarios and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors, offering a well-rounded understanding of the industry landscape.
The global market analysis incorporates Porter's Five Forces model and a value chain analysis to examine the competitive environment and the industry's structure. This includes an overview of sustainability trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments, focusing on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings, and their practices within the industry.
Furthermore, the industry structure is analyzed, highlighting companies' market shares, merger and acquisition activity, and venture funding. Profiles of leading companies such as 3D Systems Inc., HP Development Co. L.P., EOS GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., and Materialise are included, providing insight into the strategies and capabilities of the major players in this rapidly evolving market.
Company Profiles
3D Systems Inc. Carbon Inc. Cellink Eos Gmbh Fabrx Ltd. Formlabs Ge Aerospace (General Electric Co.) Hp Development Co. L.P. Materialise Nikon Slm Solutions Ag Prodways Group Proto Labs Inc. Regenhu Renishaw Plc. Stratasys Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Current Market Scenario Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Impact of Inflation and Higher Interest Rates War Between Israel and Hamas Exchange Rate Fluctuation in Tax Laws and Regulations Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Market Regulations
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Overview Market Drivers Increasing Use of 3D Printing Across the Healthcare Sector Rising Government Support for Additive Manufacturing Increasing Demand for Patient-Specific Customization Market Restraints Regulatory Challenges Associated with 3D Printing Medical Devices Significant Need for Skilled Workforce and Higher Initial Cost Market Opportunities Increasing Demand for Organ Transplants Emergence of CAD/CAM Software and Desktop Printers Emergence of 4D Printing Technology
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Overview Key Emerging Technologies and Market Trends Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Point-of-Care 3D Printed Medical Devices Manufacturing Evolving Bioprinting Technology Growing Research & Development Expenditures of Key Players Technological Advancements and New Product Development Patent Analysis Patent Review, by Year
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation Breakdown Market Breakdown, by Product Segment Hardware and Consumables Software and Services Market Breakdown, by Technology Material Extrusion Powder Bed Fusion Vat Polymerization Material Jetting Binder Jetting Direct Energy Deposition Others Market Breakdown, by Sales Channel Direct Sales OEMs/Medical Device Manufacturers Market Breakdown, by Application Medical Prosthetics and Orthotics Surgical Instruments and Guides Anatomical Models Dental Medical Implants Others Geographic Breakdown Market Breakdown, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Overview Market Ranking of Key Players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market HP Inc. 3D Systems Inc. EOS GmbH Stratasys Ltd. Materialise Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry: An ESG Perspective
Overview Key ESG Issues Related to 3D Printing Medical Devices Environmental Issues Social Issues Governance Issues Current Status of ESG in 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry Environmental Impacts Social Performance Governance Performance ESG Risk Ratings Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN17092024004107003653ID1108682272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.