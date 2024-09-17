(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Medical Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global 3D printing medical devices and analyzes market trends. It features an updated review of the 3D printing medical devices market, including a breakdown of the market by product segments, technology, sales and application.

The report reviews key patents and new developments in 3D printing for medical devices, ensuring that readers are informed about the latest innovations and technological advancements. The report focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, in the medical devices sector. It covers detailed assessments of global market trends, with specific revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and forecasts for 2025 and 2026. The report projects compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029, offering insights into the market's future trajectory.

The analysis includes estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, breaking down the market by product segment, technology, application, sales channel, and region. This granular market share analysis provides a clear view of where the most significant opportunities lie.

Key facts and figures are presented to explain market dynamics, covering both current and emerging technologies. The report also addresses regulatory scenarios and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors, offering a well-rounded understanding of the industry landscape.

The global market analysis incorporates Porter's Five Forces model and a value chain analysis to examine the competitive environment and the industry's structure. This includes an overview of sustainability trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments, focusing on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings, and their practices within the industry.

Furthermore, the industry structure is analyzed, highlighting companies' market shares, merger and acquisition activity, and venture funding. Profiles of leading companies such as 3D Systems Inc., HP Development Co. L.P., EOS GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., and Materialise are included, providing insight into the strategies and capabilities of the major players in this rapidly evolving market.

Company Profiles



3D Systems Inc.

Carbon Inc.

Cellink

Eos Gmbh

Fabrx Ltd.

Formlabs

Ge Aerospace (General Electric Co.)

Hp Development Co. L.P.

Materialise

Nikon Slm Solutions Ag

Prodways Group

Proto Labs Inc.

Regenhu

Renishaw Plc. Stratasys Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Scope of Report Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Current Market Scenario

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Impact of Inflation and Higher Interest Rates

War Between Israel and Hamas

Exchange Rate Fluctuation in Tax Laws and Regulations

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Market Regulations

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Use of 3D Printing Across the Healthcare Sector

Rising Government Support for Additive Manufacturing

Increasing Demand for Patient-Specific Customization

Market Restraints

Regulatory Challenges Associated with 3D Printing Medical Devices

Significant Need for Skilled Workforce and Higher Initial Cost

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Organ Transplants

Emergence of CAD/CAM Software and Desktop Printers Emergence of 4D Printing Technology

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Overview

Key Emerging Technologies and Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Point-of-Care 3D Printed Medical Devices Manufacturing

Evolving Bioprinting Technology

Growing Research & Development Expenditures of Key Players

Technological Advancements and New Product Development

Patent Analysis Patent Review, by Year

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis



Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown, by Product Segment

Hardware and Consumables

Software and Services

Market Breakdown, by Technology

Material Extrusion

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Polymerization

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Direct Energy Deposition

Others

Market Breakdown, by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

OEMs/Medical Device Manufacturers

Market Breakdown, by Application

Medical Prosthetics and Orthotics

Surgical Instruments and Guides

Anatomical Models

Dental

Medical Implants

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence



Overview

Market Ranking of Key Players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

HP Inc.

3D Systems Inc.

EOS GmbH

Stratasys Ltd.

Materialise Recent Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry: An ESG Perspective



Overview

Key ESG Issues Related to 3D Printing Medical Devices

Environmental Issues

Social Issues

Governance Issues

Current Status of ESG in 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry

Environmental Impacts

Social Performance

Governance Performance

ESG Risk Ratings Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900