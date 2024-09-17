(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the K-12 Supplemental Materials market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Generative AI is becoming integrated in certain supplemental materials.
The size of the K-12 instructional supplemental materials market is estimated to be $4.62 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to $4.98 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 2.9% and increase its share of the total K-12 instructional materials market from 45.04% to 45.18%.
The report uncovers several reasons for the continued increase, including the vast amount to content available through simple internet searches the rise of Open Education Resources (OER) and a shift towards new teaching and learning best practices, such as engagement and inquiry-based learning, which often necessitate supplemental materials.
This report also examines definitions of supplemental material; various types and sources of resources; the size of the market by key subject areas: science, reading, math, and social studies; teachers' practices and perspectives when using supplemental resources: when educators seek it; where do they search; and how they search and browse; downsides and drawbacks with supplemental materials, including issues around quality and alignment to standards; problems with virtual resource pools; the role of generative AI, and implications and opportunities for states, school districts, and educational publishers to assist teachers in locating appropriate supplemental materials.
The report provides an analysis of what teachers look for when choosing a supplemental resource based on the subject area; the problems with user ratings on unregulated supplementary websites like Teachers Pay Teachers; and opportunities for educational materials publishers to play a larger role in assisting schools and teachers in choosing supplemental materials.
This report covers major themes and elements impacting the supplemental materials market, including:
Digital instructional materials Open web resources Open Education Resources (OER) Engagement-based learning Inquiry-based learning NGSS (Next Generation Science Standards) Remote learning Market dynamics Teacher practices Material quality Curriculum alignment Political influences on education AI integration in supplemental materials Virtual resource collections
The State of the K-12 Supplemental Materials Market 2024 report also identified and profiles major educational material publishers and small innovators in the supplemental market.
Major businesses profiled include:
Boxlight Cengage Discovery Education Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Imagine Learning McGraw Hill Pearson Renaissance Learning Savvas Scholastic Stride Learning Solutions
Publishers and investment professionals can trust this report to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate the growth potential and understand the trends impacting the market for the K-12 supplemental instructional materials market. This report is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the larger trends and necessary business strategies when considering the supplemental materials instructional market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: What are Supplemental Materials?
Background What is "Supplemental Material"? Some Distinctions Why Supplementary Materials Matter - and Why They Matter So Much Today Where Do Supplemental Resources Come From?
Chapter 2: The Supplementary Materials Market: Sales, Spending, and Forecasts
Looking at the Future- and the Present - What About Generative AI? Off the Shelf AI Enabled Supplemental Materials
Chapter 3: Teachers' Practices and Perspectives
Why and When Teachers Seek Out Supplementary Materials Supplemental Materials in Science and Math Where Do Teachers Search? How Do Teachers Search and Browse for Materials? Ela Instruction Mathematics Instruction Science Instruction Establishing Criteria for a Quality/Desirable Source After Selection
Chapter 4: Downsides and Drawbacks with Supplementary Materials
The Research Strengths Weaknesses Causes of the Weaknesses Ineffective Resource Rating Methods Incorrect or Misleading Resource Descriptions Poor Google Search Capabilities Time Stresses Other Reasons Teachers Not Using High Quality Supplementary Materials Other Approaches for Addressing Quality Shortfalls The Role of States State of New Mexico Our Mission New Mexico Adopted Multiple List of Instructional Materials High Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) Reviews Adopted Multiple List - All Subjects: Revised 4/8/24 Rubric for Social Studies Supplementary Instructional Materials Summary of New Mexico Rubric
Chapter 5: Implications and Opportunities
State and School District Guidance The Role of Educational Publishers Potential Problems with Standards and Guidance
Chapter 6: Company Profiles
Major Players
Boxlight Cengage Discovery Education Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Imagine Learning Mcgraw Hill Nerdy Renaissance Learning Savvas Stride Learning Solutions Scholastic
Selected Other Publishers
Accelerate Learning (Stemscopes) Amazon Ignite Amplify Big Universe Brainpop Carnegie Learning (Zorbit's Math) Desmos Edgenuity Explorelearning Follett (Follett Classroom Libraries) Khan Academy Kahoot! Lexia Learning Newsela Reconstructure US Rethinked Rosetta Stone Square Panda (Squaretales) Xanedu
Appendix: State Guidance for School Districts
Alabama Colorado Delaware Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Mississippi Nebraska Ohio Oklahoma Rhode Island Tennessee Texas
For more information about this report visit

