Generative AI is becoming integrated in certain supplemental materials.

The size of the K-12 instructional supplemental materials market is estimated to be $4.62 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to $4.98 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 2.9% and increase its share of the total K-12 instructional materials market from 45.04% to 45.18%.

The report uncovers several reasons for the continued increase, including the vast amount to content available through simple internet searches the rise of Open Education Resources (OER) and a shift towards new teaching and learning best practices, such as engagement and inquiry-based learning, which often necessitate supplemental materials.

This report also examines definitions of supplemental material; various types and sources of resources; the size of the market by key subject areas: science, reading, math, and social studies; teachers' practices and perspectives when using supplemental resources: when educators seek it; where do they search; and how they search and browse; downsides and drawbacks with supplemental materials, including issues around quality and alignment to standards; problems with virtual resource pools; the role of generative AI, and implications and opportunities for states, school districts, and educational publishers to assist teachers in locating appropriate supplemental materials.

The report provides an analysis of what teachers look for when choosing a supplemental resource based on the subject area; the problems with user ratings on unregulated supplementary websites like Teachers Pay Teachers; and opportunities for educational materials publishers to play a larger role in assisting schools and teachers in choosing supplemental materials.

The State of the K-12 Supplemental Materials Market 2024 report also identified and profiles major educational material publishers and small innovators in the supplemental market.

Publishers and investment professionals can trust this report to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate the growth potential and understand the trends impacting the market for the K-12 supplemental instructional materials market. This report is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the larger trends and necessary business strategies when considering the supplemental materials instructional market.

