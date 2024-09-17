2 men receive charges with illegal smuggling for Russian nuclear energy

(MENAFN) Two men have been charged with illegal smuggling and conspiring to violate U.S. export controls by selling equipment to Russia’s nuclear industry, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston on Monday. Sam Bhambhani, 55, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, and Maxim Teslenko, 35, of Moscow, face one count each of smuggling and conspiracy to violate and evade export controls, commit smuggling, and defraud the United States.



Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy emphasized the significance of the case, stating, “This case underscores our unwavering commitment to enforcing U.S. export laws and safeguarding national security.” Levy described the alleged scheme as sophisticated, involving efforts to deceive the government about the true destination of sensitive technology and thereby endangering national interests.



The case involving Bhambhani and Teslenko is part of a broader pattern of similar cases. Earlier this year, a Kansas businessman admitted to illegally exporting sensitive aviation technology to Russian companies in breach of U.S. sanctions. Additionally, two years ago, the Biden administration charged individuals and imposed sanctions related to a complex scheme that involved procuring military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supplying them to Russia amid its conflict with Ukraine.



Prosecutors allege that from 2015 to 2021, Bhambhani and Teslenko engaged in a conspiracy to export laser welding machines to the Ural Electromechanical Plant (UEMZ) in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The export documentation was reportedly falsified to hide the true destination of the equipment. UEMZ is a subsidiary of Rosatom, a Russian state corporation responsible for overseeing Russia's civilian and military nuclear programs.



Bhambhani was arrested on September 9 and has since been released following a court appearance. It is unclear if he has legal representation, as no one answered at a phone number listed for him. Teslenko remains at large overseas.

