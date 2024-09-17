Massive pipeline explodes in Houston after car struck above-ground valve

(MENAFN) On Tuesday morning, a massive pipeline explosion caused a towering flame that gradually diminished as emergency services continued their efforts. The explosion occurred after a vehicle breached a fence and struck an above-ground valve, leading to a significant fire that scorched the surrounding area. Deer Park officials, along with local FBI agents, initiated an investigation into the incident. Preliminary reports have indicated that there is no evidence suggesting a coordinated or "terrorist" attack, and it is currently being treated as an isolated event.



The investigation focuses on the driver of the vehicle, which was incinerated by the explosion. The intense flames from the explosion not only caused severe damage to the pipeline but also severed nearby power transmission lines and ignited homes at a considerable distance. The police have yet to release details regarding the driver's condition. Approximately 1,000 homes were evacuated as a precaution, and initial shelter orders extended to local schools.



Despite efforts to shut off the flow of natural gas liquids through the pipeline, a substantial amount remained in the system, rendering it impossible for firefighters to extinguish the flames effectively. Instead, they were forced to focus on protecting nearby homes, using water to douse the structures as best as they could. Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton Jr. described the situation, noting that the fire's intense heat persisted for over 12 hours. Even as ladder trucks attempted to control the flames from above, some adjacent houses continued to catch fire.



The initial explosion occurred at 9:55 AM at a valve station in Deer Park, near La Porte, shaking homes and businesses, including a Walmart. Officials reported that an SUV crashed into the valve after driving through a fence adjacent to the Walmart parking lot. At a news conference, it was initially reported that only one firefighter had sustained a minor injury. However, later updates from Deer Park spokesperson Kaitlyn Bluejacket indicated that four people had been injured, though details about the severity of their injuries were not provided. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo stated that approximately 20 miles (32 kilometers) of pipeline between the closed valves would need to burn off before the fire could be fully extinguished.

