Hughes HS600 Media Player Enables Live TV Within Digital Signage

Hughes Systems ,

an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS ) company, expands accessibility of digital signage with the launch of the HS600 Player, a cutting-edge solution that delivers seamless live television and content playback on any HDMI-enabled screen, without replacing existing displays. This innovative allows businesses to bring high-quality and live to screens where customers and employees' attention is naturally focused.

"The integration of live programming solidifies Hughes as a leader in the digital signage industry," said Mike Tippets, vice president of marketing at Hughes. "In sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and other deskless environments, replacing an employee can cost roughly $3,000. Our HS600 digital signage enhances employee engagement by significantly improving the impact of workplace communications. Furthermore, it serves as a valuable tool for customer communication and interaction, driving purchases, increasing cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and ultimately maximizing ROI."

The HS600 has extensive business applications that provide unparalleled real-time and in-person communication and promotion capabilities-allowing businesses to bring high-quality video and live programming to new or existing screens where customer and employee attention is naturally focused. For example, retailers can feature products directly on screens; service providers can emphasize add-ons; and casual restaurants and bars can promote menu items while guests watch sports and other programming-creating a seamless blend of entertainment and information. Additionally, any business with a waiting room can utilize digital signage to entertain and inform their staff and clients, enhancing the overall experience.

The HS600 is compatible with the Hughes MediaSignage cloud-based content management system and supports all Hughes signage solutions. The company offers multiple hardware player models and Smart TV options. Users can design or choose from templates that incorporate corporate messaging and live television content.



To learn more about Hughes managed digital signage, please visit hughes .

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS ) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITERTM System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesONTM portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit



or follow HughesConnects on

©2024 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and Hughesnet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

