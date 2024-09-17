BCN Expands Network As A Service Portfolio With Low Earth Orbit Satellite Wireless Internet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a leading U.S.-based communications solution provider specializing in multi-location businesses, is pleased to announce the addition of Low Earth Orbit Satellite fixed wireless internet to its extensive as a Service (NaaS) portfolio. This fully managed and monitored LEO satellite internet service is available nationwide as a turnkey solution to meet the increasing demands of enterprises seeking dependable, fast internet connectivity across multiple locations. LEO satellite fixed wireless internet service is ideal for businesses with rural or remote locations as well as those with extremely high build costs for wired connectivity.

With low Earth orbit satellite technology, businesses can now enjoy speeds of up to 350Mbps download and 50Mbps upload, paired with low latency ranging from 25 to 75 milliseconds roundtrip for most users. This ensures that even the most data-intensive applications can operate efficiently, regardless of location.

Key features of BCN's LEO satellite fixed wireless internet service include:



Nationwide Tech Dispatch for Installation and Support : BCN provides customer-friendly professional field installation services nationwide, ensuring expert setup and comprehensive ongoing support for every business location.



24x7x365 100% USA-Based Support : BCN's dedicated, U.S.-based support team is available around the clock to provide assistance, guaranteeing uninterrupted service and peace of mind for customers.



Flexible Data Plans : BCN offers four Priority Data plans, allowing businesses to choose the plan that best fits their specific needs and usage requirements.

Fully Monitored : BCN's Network Operations Center monitors all locations with proactive trouble ticketing.

"The integration of low Earth orbit satellite fixed wireless internet into our NaaS portfolio significantly enhances BCN's mission to deliver innovative, high-performance connectivity solutions tailored to the needs of multi-location businesses. The high-speed connectivity and low latency of LEO satellite internet enables customers to operate more efficiently, no matter where their business takes them." said Julian Jacquez, President and COO

at BCN.

For more information about BCN's Low Earth Orbit satellite fixed wireless internet service and other solutions, please visit .

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated U.S.-based communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer's needs uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of 100's of wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business. For over 30 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at [email protected] . .

SOURCE BCN Telecom

