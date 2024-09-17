Vibratory Hammer Market To Surpass US$ 1.12 Billion, Expanding At 5.6% CAGR By 2034 | Fact.MR Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Preference for Vibratory Hammers for Easy Installation and Dismantling Features.

Rockville, MD , Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, through its newly published market analysis, reveals that revenue from the global Vibratory Hammer Market is approximated to reach US$ 649.4 million in 2024 and subsequently advance at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.



The expansion of infrastructure and the number of urban construction projects are driving up demand for vibratory hammers. They are used in marine construction, building foundation construction, and environmental remediation. The global market is expanding steadily due to the increasing need for roads, buildings, railroads, and other infrastructure with population growth.

These infrastructure developments and urbanization are the factors driving the vibratory hammer market. In addition, these hammers are adaptable for installation and dismantling as they are used to extract piles. Lower levels of vibration and noise make the workplace safer by reducing the risks of workers' exposure to loud noises.

The expansion of the equipment rental industry has made vibratory hammers more accessible to contractors without any need for higher capital investments. Since operator training is easily accessible and consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of vibratory hammers, the market is growing even more. In addition, more foreign direct investment (FDI) in the building sector is fueling demand for state-of-the-art machinery.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



The global market for vibratory hammers is analyzed to reach a value of US$ 1.12 billion by the end of 2034.

India is evaluated to reach a market valuation of US$ 75.3 million in 2024.

China is projected to contribute a market share of 61.2% in East Asia in 2024.

Demand for vibratory hammers in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 44.6 million in 2024.

The market in the South Asia & Pacific region is projected to advance at 5.9% CAGR through 2034. Sales from cranes-mounted vibratory hammers are forecasted to reach US$ 515.2 million by 2034.

“The vibratory hammer market is driven by the growing demand for buildings, railroads, roads, and other infrastructure projects worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Vibratory Hammer Market:

Key players in the vibratory hammer market are ABI Equipment Limited, Hydraulic Power Systems, Inc., American Piledriving Equipment, ThyssenKrupp, Xuzhou Hercules Machine Manufacture Co., Ltd., PTC (Fayat Group), Shinsegae Power Equip Industrial Co., Ltd, OMS Pile Driving Equipment GmbH, Liebherr Group, MOVAX Oy, Dieseko Group B.V., Yongan Machinery Co., Ltd, Les Produits Gilbert Inc., Hercules Machinery Corporation, Guangdong Liyuan Hydraulic Machinery Company Ltd.

High-Frequency Vibrations Produced by Hammers Hasten Pile Driving and Shorten Project Duration:

Construction projects involving harbors, airports, railroads, bridges, and canals are using crane hammers. They are also utilized in infrastructure projects pertaining to the building of pipelines, the stabilization of soil, the reinforcement of urban areas, and the treatment of wastewater. These hammers generate high-frequency vibrations that speed up pile driving and reduce project time. These hammers are suitable for a wide range of projects and are used on a variety of pile types (such as steel, concrete, and others) in a range of soil conditions.

Vibratory Hammer Industry News:



In order to create models that are stronger, lighter, and more effective, major players in the vibratory hammer industry are funding research and development. More advanced features like automatic controls and remote monitoring are starting to become commonplace. They are also concentrating on ecologically friendly designs and techniques, such lowering noise and vibration levels, in order to comply with regulations and appeal to environmentally conscious customers. In this new market analysis, Fact.MR offers comprehensive details on the pricing points of top vibratory hammer manufacturers located worldwide, as well as sales growth, production capacity, and technological breakthroughs.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the vibratory hammer market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the vibratory hammer market based on mounting (crane mounted, excavator mounted), centrifugal force (0 to 1000kn, 1001 to 2000kn, 2001 to 3000kn, 3001 to 4000kn, 4001kn & above), by end-use industry (construction, residential, non-residential, infrastructural, offshore, oil & gas, wind), and across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA)

Segmentation of Vibratory Hammer Market Research:

By Mounting :



Crane Mounted Excavator Mounted

By Centrifugal Force :



0 to 1000KN

1001 to 2000KN

2001 to 3000KN

3001 to 4000KN 4001 KN & Above

By End-Use Industry :



Construction

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructural

Offshore

Oil & Gas Wind



