Portugal: Forest Fires Casualties Rise To Four Dead, 40 Injured

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The death toll number of of raging forest fires in various parts of the country has risen to four dead and 40 so far, the Portuguese News Agency (LUSA) said on Tuesday.

The agency added that 500 firefighters are working to control the fires and causing the evacuation of nearly 100 people from their homes.

The official Spanish television said that the 48 simultaneous fires destroyed more than 10,000 hectares, noting that local authorities indicates the number of hectares destroyed is likely to reach 20,000, which are particularly concentrated in the central and northern regions, are controlled.

The fires caused the death of four people, including a firefighter, while residents of several towns were evacuated and various parts of six highways were cut off, including the main highway between the capital Lisbon and the city of Porto, also fires affected railway traffic in some areas, it added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Portuguese authorities requested air assistance from the European Union (EU) to help control the simultaneous and sporadic fires, while the widely circulated Spanish newspaper said that Spain, France, Greece and Italy would send assistance. (end)

