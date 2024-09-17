Greenstein & Milbauer Is Making A Difference For Injured Construction Workers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a leading personal
injury law firm, is making a significant impact in enhancing construction site safety and
securing justice for injured workers throughout New York City. With a strong record of
winning substantial settlements, the firm is dedicated to advocating for the rights of
those affected by construction-related accidents.
Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has been a steadfast defender of workers who have
suffered severe injuries or tragic losses on construction sites. These cases often involve
intricate legal challenges and require a thorough understanding of state and federal
safety regulations applicable to the construction industry.
In one case recently filed in the Bronx Supreme Court (Index # 803788/2024), the plaintiff is a thirty-seven (37) year-old man born in the Dominican Republic who slipped and fell due to the general contractor's negligence. He sustained an acute displaced fracture of the left wrist requiring open reduction internal fixation.
"Our commitment is to fight relentlessly for our clients who have faced severe
adversities due to construction site accidents," said Robert Greenstein, Esq., a senior
partner at the firm. "We aim to hold negligent parties accountable and ensure our clients
receive the maximum compensation they deserve."
In a recent notable case, the firm represented a construction worker who sustained
life-altering injuries from a fall due to inadequate safety measures on the site. The
investigation uncovered multiple safety violations by the construction company,
including failure to provide proper safety equipment. Through detailed legal work and
expert testimony, Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP secured a substantial settlement that
provided critical financial support for the injured worker's recovery and rehabilitation.
"Construction site accidents frequently result in serious injuries due to the hazardous
nature of the work environment," explained Rob Greenstein.
"Our team is dedicated to uncovering every detail and building a robust case to secure
the justice our clients deserve."
The firm's success in these cases highlights its dedication to offering compassionate
and effective legal representation. They are acutely aware of the physical, emotional,
and financial impact of construction accidents on victims and their families, and
they strive to alleviate these burdens through diligent legal advocacy. To learn more
about Greenstein & Milbauer, click here: .
"Every case we handle reflects our commitment to justice and unwavering support for
our clients," said Bart
Pittari, Esq. "By holding negligent parties accountable, we aim to prevent
future incidents and improve safety standards on construction sites."
Renowned for their excellence in personal injury law, Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP employs a comprehensive approach that includes thorough investigations, collaboration
with industry experts, and personalized attention to each client's unique needs. This
combination of expertise and dedication has led to numerous successful outcomes for
construction accident victims across New York City.
For more information about Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP and their efforts in promoting construction site safety, please visit nyclawfirm .
Media Contact:
Rob Greenstein
Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP
1825 Park Ave, New York, NY 10035
[email protected]
(800) 842-8462
SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP
