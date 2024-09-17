Greenstein & Milbauer Is Making A Difference For Injured Construction Workers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a leading personal

injury law firm, is making a significant impact in enhancing site safety and

securing justice for workers throughout New York City. With a strong record of

winning substantial settlements, the firm is dedicated to advocating for the rights of

those affected by construction-related accidents.

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has been a steadfast defender of workers who have

suffered severe injuries or tragic losses on construction sites. These cases often involve

intricate legal challenges and require a thorough understanding of state and federal

safety regulations applicable to the construction industry.

In one case recently filed in the Bronx Supreme Court (Index # 803788/2024), the plaintiff is a thirty-seven (37) year-old man born in the Dominican Republic who slipped and fell due to the general contractor's negligence. He sustained an acute displaced fracture of the left wrist requiring open reduction internal fixation.

"Our commitment is to fight relentlessly for our clients who have faced severe

adversities due to construction site accidents," said Robert Greenstein, Esq., a senior

partner at the firm. "We aim to hold negligent parties accountable and ensure our clients

receive the maximum compensation they deserve."

In a recent notable case, the firm represented a construction worker who sustained

life-altering injuries from a fall due to inadequate safety measures on the site. The

investigation uncovered multiple safety violations by the construction company,

including failure to provide proper safety equipment. Through detailed legal work and

expert testimony, Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP secured a substantial settlement that

provided critical financial support for the injured worker's recovery and rehabilitation.

"Construction site accidents frequently result in serious injuries due to the hazardous

nature of the work environment," explained Rob Greenstein.

"Our team is dedicated to uncovering every detail and building a robust case to secure

the justice our clients deserve."

The firm's success in these cases highlights its dedication to offering compassionate

and effective legal representation. They are acutely aware of the physical, emotional,

and financial impact of construction accidents on victims and their families, and

they strive to alleviate these burdens through diligent legal advocacy. To learn more

about Greenstein & Milbauer, click here: .

"Every case we handle reflects our commitment to justice and unwavering support for

our clients," said Bart

Pittari, Esq. "By holding negligent parties accountable, we aim to prevent

future incidents and improve safety standards on construction sites."

Renowned for their excellence in personal injury law, Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP employs a comprehensive approach that includes thorough investigations, collaboration

with industry experts, and personalized attention to each client's unique needs. This

combination of expertise and dedication has led to numerous successful outcomes for

construction accident victims across New York City.

For more information about Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP and their efforts in promoting construction site safety, please visit nyclawfirm .



Media Contact:

Rob Greenstein

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

1825 Park Ave, New York, NY 10035

[email protected]

(800) 842-8462

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED