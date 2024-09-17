Zoomcar Announces First Annual Stockholder Meeting 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENGALURU, India, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar, Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZCAR ), the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, announced that it will hold its first Annual Stockholder Meeting on September 26, 2024 . The meeting will be held virtually, allowing stockholders to participate from anywhere, beginning at 10:00 AM EST .

As described in the proxy materials previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on July 29, 2024, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Stockholders Meeting.

Zoomcar encourages all stockholders to actively participate in the meeting and exercise their voting rights. Stockholders may cast their votes prior to the meeting by visiting , or they can vote during the meeting by visiting

or by calling 1-800-690-6903 .

"We are excited to hold our first Annual Stockholder Meeting and encourage all stockholders to join us, as we explore the company's progress and future growth," said Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar.

For more information about the meeting and how to participate, stockholders can visit Zoomcar's investor relations page or email on [email protected] .

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in

Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

Press Contact



Akarshit Gulati : [email protected] Bhagyashree Rewatkar : [email protected]

SOURCE Zoomcar Holdings, Inc.

