(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The strong expansion is driven by improvements in motion capture technology, rising demand from various sectors, and the increasing use of 3D motion capture in entertainment, healthcare, and industrial fields.”

Austin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The 3D Motion Capture System Market Share was valued at USD 222.65 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 726.08 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.06% from 2024 to 2032.







Get a Sample Report of 3D Motion Capture System Market @

Key Players

The major key players in the market are:

OptiTrack (Prime 13, Flex 13)

Noitom Ltd. (Perception Neuron, Perception Neuron Pro)

Vicon Motion Systems (Vantage, T-Series)

Northern Digital Inc. (Polaris Vicra, Polaris Spectra)

Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH (Simi Motion Capture System, Simi Biomechanics System)

Xsens Technologies B.V. (MVN Awinda, MVN Link)

Phasespace Inc. (Impulse X2, Stream)

Qualisys AB (Oqus 5, Miqus)

Animazoo UK Ltd. (IGS-190, IGS-180)

Phoenix Technologies (Vivid, Echo)

OptiTrack (NaturalPoint, Inc.) (OptiTrack Flex 13, OptiTrack Prime 41)

Xsens Technologies B.V. (Xsens MVN Link, Xsens MVN Awinda)

Qualisys AB (Qualisys Miqus, Qualisys Track Manager)

Motion Analysis Corporation (Cortex Motion Capture Software, Raptor Series Cameras)

Noraxon USA, Inc. (Noraxon myoMOTION, Noraxon Ultium Motion)

PhaseSpace, Inc. (PhaseSpace Impulse X2E, PhaseSpace REFLX)

Codamotion (Charnwood Dynamics Ltd.) (Codamotion CX1, Codamotion CXD)

Synertial Labs Ltd. (Synertial Glove System, Synertial G4 Mocap)

MotionWerx (Animazoo IGS-180, Optitrack Motion Capture System)

Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH (Simi Shape, Simi Motion)

Perception Neuron (Noitom Ltd.) (Perception Neuron 3, Perception Neuron Studio)

STT Systems (STT IGS-190, STT Biomechanics)

3D Motion Capture System Market Overview

The 3D motion capture system market is developing rapidly owing to its adoption in a variety of applications. The growth of this market is attributed to the increased application of 3D motion capture technology to deliver more realistic and engaging experiences in the media and entertainment, sports and gaming, healthcare, orthopedics, and industrial automation fields. The healthcare field is reaping the advantages of the 3D motion capture system market expansion. Medical professionals are increasingly adopting motion capture technology for biomechanical analyses in the rehabilitation, physical therapy, and orthopedics fields. Doctors can monitor a patient's movements and gait to identify problem areas, diagnose issues, and humanize and customize therapy for the patient. The results catalyze treatment by carefully tracking improvements and adjusting the treatment processes. The 3D motion capture technology adds accuracy to a variety of applications in the medical field. The therapy efficiency of 3D motion capture systems in rehabilitation and physical therapy settings has been observed to improve by 25% and patients' recovery rate has been witnessed to develop by 30% after receiving treatments carefully monitored and adjusted using the technology. Pre-planning and simulation of the surgery have improved by 20%, thus reducing the errors during surgery by 40% owing to simulation training. The accuracy in diagnosing gait abnormalities by 35%, the orthotic fitting, improving the gait symmetry in patients by 25% improved this system's accuracy in diagnosing patients' gait and fitting the proper orthotic.

"Market Segment Insights: Detailed Analysis Reveals Strategic Growth Pathways"

By Component:

The hardware segment had a 45% market share in 2023. This is because the motion capture equipment is critical in applications where movement must be accurately and precisely tracked and recorded. Basic hardware, like cameras, sensors, and acquisition devices for data are needed to capture motion precisely. Good quality hardware guarantees the accuracy and efficiency of the motion capture systems. For instance, The Vicon camera systems are highly accurate and are used in modern motion capture studios for filmmaking and sports research.

By Application:

The media & entertainment sector led the market in 2023 with over 45% market share. The technology allows for realistic character animations and special effects by capturing human movements and converting them into digital models. Prominent companies like Weta Digital and Industrial Light & Magic utilize state-of-the-art motion capture technology to produce realistic animations and visual effects for popular movies and top-tier video games.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Systems



Optical Systems



Passive Marker



Active Marker



Markerless

Underwater

Non-optical Systems



Mechanical Systems



Inertial Systems Electromagnetic Systems

By Component



Software



Plug-in Software

Packaged Software

Hardware



Cameras



Communication Devices



Sensors

Accessories

Services



Installation



Consulting & Planning Training, Supporting, and Maintenance

By Application



Engineering & Design

Media & Entertainment

Biomedical Research

Industrial

Education Others

If you need any Customization in the Report as per your Business Requirement Ask @

Regional Analysis: North America led the market in 2023

North America is the leading nation in terms of demand for the 3D Motion Capture System, uttermost usage across entertainment, sports, and healthcare segments along with a well-established technical infrastructure that supports the market better. It accounted for a 39% share in 2023. The U.S. is an eminent producer of animations, games, and films where motion capture technology has extensive usage. Vicon Motion Systems provides motion technology to the film, healthcare, and sports sectors in North America, competing against OptiTrack which is the other leading company in the industry.

APAC will witness the highest growth from 2024-2032; the growth prospects will be fueled by the use of animation and visual effects supported by the increase in the production of movies and games. China, Japan, and South Korea are popular for rapidly adapting the technologies and use of the motion capture system across entertainment and healthcare segments. For instance, Xsens Technologies and Motion Analysis Corporation have been working in the APAC region manufacturing product for the animation studios and sports training industry respectively.

Recent Developments:



June 2024: Vicon Motion Systems announced the launch of the newest version of its“Vicon Shogun 3.0”, the motion-capturing software. The new version has upgraded features and supports high-grade data processing capabilities along with the feature of enhanced markerless tracking. August 2024: OptiTrack launched its new product, the“Prime 13” camera system. It allows instant data capture at higher resolutions capturing the accurate motion and activating the system in real-time.

Key Takeaways:



The 3D Motion Capture System is increasing in demand for the technological advancements developed over the years and increasing use across varied segments.

Optical systems markerless systems and software modules are the prime features attributing to much purchase of systems in the market.

North America contributes the maximum market value with the major contribution coming from the entertainment industry, and APAC is posting the highest growth in the motion capture systems due to the improvement in industries and technologies in the sector. The latest developments also provide the features updated of much-parse software with enhanced data tracking and processing features.

Buy this Exclusive Report Which Includes @

BENEFITS:

No. Of Pages: 435 Pages Report

Regions/Countries:



North America (3 Countries)

Europe (~15 Countries)

Asia Pacific (~10 Countries)

Latin America (~5 Countries) Middle East & Africa (~5 Countries) (Include Israel)

ME Sheet: Market Estimation in Excel Format

Company Analysis :



Major 16 companies covered in final report. Additional 5 companies will be covered as per client demand complimentary.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting:



Feature Analysis, by Offering

Performance Benchmarks, by Offering

Usage Statistics, by Region, 2023

Integration Capabilities, by Offering Regulatory Compliance, by Region

Read Full Report Description @

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044