Manoj Kumar Verma Is New CP Of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal Transferred To STF As ADG

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after meeting the junior doctors at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief appointed Manoj Kumar Verma appointed as new Commissioner of (CP) of Kolkata Police, PTI quoted an official notification as saying.

While former Kolkata CP, Vineet Kumar Goyal, had been transferred to Special Task Force as Additional Director General (ADG). He was under fire over handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

According to the details, the new Kolkata Commissioner is an officer of the 1998 batch who was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment.

Apart from this, the Home and Hill Affairs Department of the West Bengal government also transferred five other officers.

The state government transferred Director of the Economic Offence Wing, Gyanwant Singh, to IB as ADG and IGP. Also, IB's ADG and IGP, Javed Shamim, has been transferred as ADG (Law & Order) of West Bengal. Jawed Shamim, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch.

STF's ADG & IGP, Tripurari Atharv, has been transferred as Director of the Economic Offence Wing.

Kolkata North Division's DC, Abhishek Gupta, has been transferred as CO of EFR 2nd Battalion. While Siliguri PC East's DC, Dipak Sarkar, has been transferred to Kolkata North Division's DC position.

