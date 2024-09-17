Kremlin Slams Meta Platforms Over Ban On Russian State Media Outlets, Says It's 'Unacceptable'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Slamming the Meta Platforms' decision to ban Russian state media outlets from its apps, the Kremlin on Tuesday said it is“unacceptable” and the US social media giant has discredited itself with its action.
Meta had accused the Russian state media outlets of“foreign interference activity”.
“With this action Meta discredits itself. Such actions against Russian media are unacceptable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
