Kremlin Slams Meta Platforms Over Ban On Russian State Media Outlets, Says It's 'Unacceptable'

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Slamming the Meta Platforms' decision to ban Russian state outlets from its apps, the Kremlin on Tuesday said it is“unacceptable” and the US social media giant has discredited itself with its action.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.