Chile’S Misery Index Drops As Unemployment Eases In Q2 2024

Chile's economic landscape shows signs of improvement in the second quarter of 2024. The Misery Index, calculated by Clapes UC, dropped to 12.4% from 12.6% in the previous quarter.



This positive shift stems primarily from a decrease in unemployment rates, which fell from 8.6% to 8.3%. The Misery Index, created by American economist Arthur Okun in the 1970s, combines inflation and unemployment rates.



It serves as a measure of economic distress, particularly affecting vulnerable populations. Higher values indicate greater economic hardship for citizens.



Despite inflation remaining above 4%, surpassing the Central Bank 's target, Chile's economic outlook improved.



The unemployment rate's decline played a crucial role in this positive trend. Inflation's impact on the index decreased from 50.7% to 33% compared to the previous year.







Chile's performance stands out among its Latin American peers. The country achieved the third-largest improvement in the Misery Index over the past year.



Only Peru and Colombia showed greater reductions in their respective indices. Brazil experienced the most significant quarterly decrease in its Misery Index, dropping by 0.96%.



This improvement resulted from a reduction in inflation from 4.3% to 4%. Colombia maintains the highest Misery Index at 17.6%, largely due to its high unemployment rate of 10.5%.



Uruguay surprisingly slipped in the rankings, moving from the second-lowest to the second-highest Misery Index. Peru's index dropped below double digits for the first time in over three years.



Mexico consistently maintains a relatively lower Misery Index but faces the highest impact from internal prices. This economic snapshot reveals complex dynamics across Latin America.



While Chile shows improvement, regional disparities and challenges persist, highlighting the ongoing need for targeted economic policies and reforms.

