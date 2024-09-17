Record-Breaking July Propels Peru’S Annual Trade Surplus To $19.894 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's has demonstrated remarkable strength in the face of global challenges. The Central Reserve of Peru recently announced an impressive trade surplus of $19.894 billion for the year ending July 2024.



This figure represents a significant increase from the previous year's performance. July 2024 alone saw a surplus of $2.297 billion, more than doubling the amount from July 2023.



Exports played a crucial role in this success, reaching $6.730 billion for the month. This marks a 31.9% increase compared to the same period last year.



Several factors contributed to this export boom. Shipment volumes rose by 16.9%, with fishmeal, coffee, gold, and non-traditional products leading the way.



Additionally, average export prices climbed 12.9%, reflecting higher global prices for metals and agricultural goods.







While exports surged, imports also grew, albeit at a slower pace. July 2024 saw imports rise 12.2% year-on-year, totaling $4.532 billion. This growth primarily stemmed from increased purchases of inputs and capital goods.

Peru's Economic Success

Peru's mining sector emerged as a key player in this economic success story. Gold exports, in particular, saw a remarkable 57.7% increase in the first quarter of 2024.



The agricultural sector also flourished, with overall exports rising 10.8% during the same period. Blueberries stood out as a star performer, with exports more than doubling compared to the previous year.



The fishing industry contributed significantly as well, boosting fishmeal exports and supporting the overall trade balance.



Regional growth played a crucial role in Peru 's trade triumph. Eleven interior regions experienced export growth in early 2024, with Puno showing notable gains.



This widespread success underscores the country's economic resilience and diversification efforts. Peru's trade surplus is particularly impressive given the challenging global economic landscape.



The country has maintained a positive trade balance for 15 consecutive quarters since mid-2020. This achievement highlights Peru's ability to adapt and thrive in uncertain times.



The sustained surplus carries significant implications for Peru's economic stability. It may strengthen the national currency and provide resources for domestic investment and development.



However, continued diversification and value addition remain crucial for long-term success. As Peru navigates the complex global economy, its recent trade performance offers a beacon of hope.



The country's ability to capitalize on its natural resources and agricultural prowess has yielded impressive results. With continued focus on innovation and diversification, Peru's economic future looks bright.

