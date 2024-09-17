SOLLUM UNVEILS AN INNOVATIVE NEW RANGE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES ON THE EVE OF ITS 10TH ANNIVERSARY

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

On the eve of the 10th anniversary of its foundation in January 2015, Sollum Technologies

is proud to launch new products and services built on its extensive experience in dynamic LED lighting management.

Sollum is an industry pioneer, creating the only fully dynamic LED lighting technology managed by a cloud-based platform, SUN as a Service® (SUNaaS®). This user-friendly platform reproduces with unrivalled precision the natural cycle of sunlight, which remains the ultimate reference in agricultural lighting. Designed and manufactured in Canada, Sollum's technology and its benefits are in a class of their own, as does the agronomic and technical support the company offers its customers.

"Inspired by nature, Sollum's technology has been successfully implemented in the production of over 85 varieties of produce and 100 acres of greenhouses in North America and Europe," said Louis Brun , co-founder and CEO of Sollum Technologies. "For nearly 10 years now, we've developed cutting-edge expertise by experimenting with how modulating light benefits crop productivity, plant characteristics and energy consumption, and facilitates pest management. In doing so, we've listened carefully to our customers to understand their needs and supported them in adopting our technology. The evolution of our products and services reflects our findings in the field and discussions, injecting even more flexibility into growers' choices and control over lighting."

SF-E2 TM

- A new energy-efficient fixture

The targeted LED spectrum of the

new SF-E2 fixture provides maximum energy efficiency and plant growth to energy-conscious growers.

The SF-E2 is also suitable for businesses aiming to cohabit HPS technology with easy-to-use LED

technology as part of a gradual transition.

Three wattages for each fixture

To adapt to any greenhouse size and configuration, all Sollum fixtures are now available in three wattages: 400, 800 and 1040 watts.

Sollum's line-up of fixtures also includes the SF-ONETM

and SF-PROTM . The SF-ONE's simple, flexible technology offers a spectrum that boosts crop productivity and enables the production of a majority of crops, while the SF-PRO's very broad spectrum provides maximum light modulation to control and maintain a balance between all production parameters such as costs, growth, quality and sustainability.

Greater flexibility and control thanks to a tailored SUNaaS platform offering

All SF fixtures are powered by the SUNaaS platform, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate exceptional results thanks to unrivalled precision in the lights' output. Features most appreciated by growers include automatic real time dimming based on ambient light variations, and the ability to easily create and modify distinct zones to grow multiple products with the same technology.

"In the spirit of the flexibility inherent in dynamic lighting, we have designed the

SUNaaS platform offering to suit the preferences of growers who want to benefit from

certain functionalities rather than others," mentioned François-Roy Moisan ,

co-founder and CTO of Sollum. "As a result, we are proposing a core package included with the purchase of any fixture and an optional advanced package, to which a customer can add additional features that match their priorities. Like our technology, our services now support a highly personalized experience."

The constant evolution of the

SUNaaS platform is future-proof

With a view to continuous improvement, Sollum keeps on enhancing its cloud-based platform by integrating the technology with leading climate control systems

(including Damatex) and plant visualization systems (Leaficient), which help simplify plant growth control and increase lighting efficiency. These improvements, like all enhancements to the platform are automatically made available to customers as they are implemented, for them to enjoy the latest advances in dynamic LED lighting without additional investments.

Unparalleled support for all

No matter which fixtures and functionalities customers choose, they will all continue to enjoy the unfailing support of Sollum's team of agronomists and technical experts by email, telephone or onsite in their greenhouse, 24/7.

Meeting at the Canadian Greenhouse Conference is a must!

Discover these innovations and talk to Sollum's team at the Canadian Greenhouse Conference in Niagara Falls, October 9-10 (booth 2007). Enjoy a demonstration and explore how Sollum's solution can meet your unique business challenges.

For further information or to schedule an in-person meeting, please contact Sollum's sales team.