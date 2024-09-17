Skycorp's ARMAS Sensor To Fly Aboard Lonestar Data Holding's Freedom Payload On Intuitive Machines' Lunar Mission To The South Pole

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pioneering Radiation Data Collection in Cislunar Space and on the Lunar Surface

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceBilt is proud to announce that its cutting-edge ARMAS (Automated Radiation Measurement for Aerospace Safety) sensor will be flying aboard Lonestar Data Holding's (Lonestar) Freedom Payload on the upcoming second Intuitive Machines mission to the Lunar South Pole. This highly anticipated flight marks a significant milestone in gathering critical radiation data that will help ensure the safety and success of all future missions to the Moon, in both Cislunar space and on the lunar surface.

Lonestar's Freedom Payload on Intuitive Machines's NOVA C Lunar Lander for Lonestar's 2nd mission to the Moon in 2024

Skycorp, the prime contractor for Lonestar's Freedom Payload, will also be a key customer for this mission, with the ARMAS sensor flying under Lonestar's banner to measure and analyze radiation levels throughout the mission. ARMAS will collect data in-flight through Cislunar space and once the payload reaches the Moon's surface, offering invaluable insights that are expected to support long-term human exploration and lunar settlement.

"Skycorp's work with Lonestar on this mission is a major leap forward in creating a safer and more sustainable presence on the Moon," said Chris Stott, CEO of Lonestar Data Holding. "Lonestar's Freedom Payload will not only support SpaceBilt's critical research but will also demonstrate our ability

to deliver robust data solutions in space, helping enable future lunar exploration."

Space Environment Technologies' ARMAS sensor's data is vital in understanding the radiation environment astronauts and systems will encounter during deep space missions, including on the lunar surface. This information is key to mitigating risks and ensuring the longevity of missions as space agencies and commercial enterprises continue to push the boundaries of human presence beyond Earth's orbit.

"We are thrilled to see ARMAS flying on this critical mission," said Dennis Wingo, CEO of Skycorp. "The radiation data we collect with the ARMAS sensor will be foundational for future lunar and deep space missions, ensuring that astronauts and hardware are better protected from the challenges of space radiation. Our partnership with Lonestar and Intuitive Machines underscores SpaceBilt's commitment to pioneering space technologies that enable humanity's return to the Moon and beyond."

Dr. W. Kent Tobiska, President of Space Environment Technologies, noted, "These first-ever measurements of the continuous radiation environment for six distinct regions from the Earth's upper atmosphere, through the radiation belts, across deep space, in lunar orbit, during landing, and on the surface at the South Pole of the Moon will provide the baseline dataset for understanding human tissue and dose in avionics exposure hazards as we expand our exploration of space beyond Earth. "The ARMAS program was developed over the past decade and a half with NASA support through 12 generations of instruments and is now the main real-time radiation monitoring system for aerospace in the atmosphere, in Earth orbit, and now to the Moon..

The Intuitive Machines mission is set to land near the lunar South Pole, one of the most promising regions for future lunar exploration due to its potential for water ice and other key resources. This mission will bring us closer to establishing a permanent presence on the Moon, and the radiation data from the ARMAS sensor will play a crucial role in supporting these efforts.

About SpaceBilt Inc.

Skycorp is a leader in advanced aerospace technologies and space systems. From innovative satellite servicing solutions to cutting-edge space sensors like ARMAS, SpaceBilt is dedicated to making space exploration safer, more efficient, and more accessible.

About Lonestar Data Holding

Lonestar Data Holding is a pioneer in delivering data solutions in space, with a focus on supporting missions across Cislunar space and beyond. The company's Freedom Payload provides critical data infrastructure for space exploration and long-term lunar operations.

About Space Environment Technologies

SET accelerates human expansion into space with leading space physics models, innovative instruments, pre-eminent operational data feeds, and unique flight platforms serving agency, academic, and commercial missions.

