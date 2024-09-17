Uruguay’S Cruise Tourism Expansion: Colonia Del Sacramento Joins The Fleet

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay intensifies its focus on tourism, a strategic sector experiencing steady growth. From November 2023 to April 2024, over 320,000 tourists disembarked at the country's ports, marking a 5% increase from the previous season.



The government plans to implement new strategies to attract more cruise tourists. A key element is the inclusion of Colonia del Sacramento as a new destination on cruise routes.



Deputy of Tourism Remo Monzeglio played a crucial role in this new strategy. He participated in the Seatrade Cruise Med fair in Málaga, Spain, in September 2024.



At this event, Uruguay showcased its potential to major cruise companies worldwide. The country highlighted its capacity to offer attractive destinations, with a special focus on Colonia.



Colonia's inclusion aims to attract smaller ships, carrying up to 600 passengers. This move complements the established offerings in Montevideo and Punta del Este.







The 2023-2024 cruise season proved successful for Uruguay. A total of 127 cruise ships arrived at the ports of Montevideo and Punta del Este.



This represented a 3.3% increase in the number of stops compared to the previous season. Montevideo saw a 3.9% growth, while Punta del Este experienced a modest 1.9% increase.



Cruise tourism generated significant income for the country. Cruise passengers spent a total of 17 million dollars during their stay in Uruguay.

Navigating the Challenges of Cruise Tourism

Despite sustained growth, cruise tourism faces strong global competition. Different regions compete to attract major cruise companies, creating constant pressure to maintain preference.



Uruguay has managed to compensate for the loss of some stops by incorporating an additional ship from Costa Cruises.



Monzeglio emphasized that Uruguay 's competitiveness in cruise tourism lies in continuing to offer quality service and diversifying available destinations.



One of the biggest challenges facing cruise tourism is its environmental impact. Uruguay is committed to sustainability and is working on initiatives to minimize the environmental impact.



These include improvements in waste management and the promotion of more sustainable practices by cruise companies operating in the country.



Uruguay's bet on cruise tourism looks promising. The inclusion of Colonia offers unexplored potential to attract smaller ships.



Despite global competition and environmental challenges, the country has maintained sustained growth in the sector.



In short, the future of cruise tourism in Uruguay appears bright, provided a balance between growth and sustainability is achieved.

