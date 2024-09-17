Totsco Streamlines One Touch Telecom Switching With WSO2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Paul Bradbury, CEO of TOTSCoLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WSO2 ​, the leader in digital transformation technology, announced today that it has partnered with The One Touch Switching Company (TOTSCo ), a UK-based non-profit organisation owned by Vodafone Group Plc, British Telecom, CityFibre, and Cerberus Networks which provides UK consumers with the power to switch landline and broadband providers in one single, effortless step.The TOTSCo Hub is a comprehensive API-driven message-exchanging platform. The platform utilises WSO2 technologies and Tech Mahindra's digital transformation expertise to foster effective communication among communication providers (CPs), streamlining the transition process and enhancing the overall customer experience. The TOTSCo Hub acts as a focal point for CPs, enabling seamless customer transitions between different service providers. CPs interact with the hub to manage customer enrolment and termination. WSO2 API Manager enables the smooth publication and administration of APIs, empowering CPs to communicate effectively with the TOTSCo Hub. Additionally, WSO2 Micro Integrator facilitates asynchronous message routing between CPs.“WSO2 gives us robust, flexible, and scalable technology. Its enterprise integration capabilities allow the TOTSCo Hub to connect seamlessly with multiple broadband providers and third-party services," said Paul Bradbury, CEO of TOTSCo.“The agility offered by WSO2 supports our vision of a system that integrates data, manages numerous APIs, and oversees complex transactions effortlessly."Previously, CPs lacked a unified platform to streamline customer transitions. This also made it difficult for residential fixed voice and broadband customers to change services. The One Touch Switching (OTS) project is a direct response to the need for a more consumer-friendly approach to switching services, reducing the time and effort involved. Now TOTSCo Hub delivers reduced costs, easy scaling for growth and improved satisfaction. The hub boasts impressive processing power and can handle over 3 million switches and 20 million messages yearly.TOTSCo will also utilise WSO2 technologies and digital transformation expertise, with its ability to function on both on-premises and cloud infrastructures, positioning TOTSCo for future growth with minimal infrastructure adjustments. This adaptable hybrid model empowers TOTSCo's customers to keep pace with evolving market dynamics, ensuring long-term sustainability.Find out more about how WSO2 is helping TOTSCo streamline telecom switching, here: TOTSCo Streamlines One-Touch Telecom Switching with WSO2 /About WSO2Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) products. WSO2's products and platforms-including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo-empower organisations to leverage the full potential of APIs for secure delivery of digital services and applications, enabling thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries globally to drive their digital transformation journeys. Our open-source, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in, enabling rapid digital product creation. Recognised as a leader by industry analysts, WSO2 has over 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with nearly USD100M in annual recurring revenue.Visit to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

