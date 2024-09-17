PVR INOX Brings Kareena Kapoor's Iconic Roles Back To The Big Screen With A Highly Curated Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 17th, 2024: PVR INOX Limited, the largest and most premium cinema exhibitor in India, announces the Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival, a grand celebration of the remarkable 25-year career of one of India's most loved and talented actors. A powerful performer who has carved her own unique space in Indian cinema, Kareena's career is a compelling blend of success and critical acclaim. This week-long film festival will run over 30 Cinemas in 15 Cities from 20th September 2024 to 27th September 2024, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience the best of Kareena's cinematic journey on the big screen once again.



This celebration coincides with the release of her latest film, The Buckingham Murders-an atmospheric thriller that delves into themes of grief and the human desire for closure, featuring one of Kareena's most compelling performances. The Buckingham Murders is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It's presented by Balaji Telefilms in association with Kareena Kapoor Khan, A Mahana Films, and TBM Films Production. The release of The Buckingham Murders serves as a prelude to the film festival.



Kareena Kapoor Khan will officially announce the festival on September 18th at PVR INOX Lido Cinema, Mumbai. During the event, she will also discuss the curated films and share insights on what it takes to maintain a 25-year career as a leading lady in an industry where such longevity is rare.



Kareena Kapoor Khan, a name synonymous with versatility and excellence, has spent the last quarter-century redefining what it means to be a leading lady in Indian cinema. Her ability to seamlessly transition between diverse roles-from a fiery warrior princess in Asoka, to a small-town girl discovering herself in Jab We Met, to a woman confronting her inner demons in Chameli-has cemented her status as a performer who consistently captivates both audiences and critics alike.



To mark the launch of the festival and celebrate the occasion, PVR INOX hosted a grand opening event at PVR Lido, Mumbai in the presence of Niharika Bijli, a key member of the leadership team, Niharika plays a pivotal role in driving brand-building initiatives and fostering innovation within the organization. She is responsible for bringing fresh vision to the organisation.



The creative mind behind this festival, Niharika Bijli, is renowned for her visionary approach. Her expertise and passion for cinema and the business behind it are the guiding forces driving this festival and many more to come in the future.



Ms. Niharika Bijli, PVR INOX Ltd. said "This festival is our humble attempt to recognize and celebrate the talents that have shaped the cinematic landscape as we know it. This initiative reflects our commitment to preserving the rich legacy of Indian films and offering a unique cinematic experience. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a rare artist who has consistently challenged conventions and delivered powerful performances over the last 25 years. Her work has not only entertained but also inspired generations of actors and cinephiles. We are delighted to host this festival in her honor and to bring her most memorable roles back to the big screen for fans to enjoy."



The retrospective will feature a carefully curated selection of films highlighting Kareena Kapoor Khan's illustrious journey as an actress. This lineup includes Asoka by Santosh Sivan, Chameli by Sudhir Mishra, Jab We Met by Imtiaz Ali, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham by Karan Johar, and Omkara by Vishal Bhardwaj. By reviving these classics, PVR INOX aims to engage both nostalgic audiences and new generations, fostering a shared appreciation for cinematic masterpieces. Each of these films showcases her extraordinary talent and lasting impact on Indian cinema.



In addition to focusing on actors, the festival series will also highlight filmmakers, musicians, writers, and other creative contributors, exploring various genres, styles, and topical issues.



Kareena Kapoor said, "The last two decades have been exhilarating and seem like yesterday. It feels fantastic to be a part of an industry that I love dearly and an industry that has given so much to me. I would like to express my gratitude towards all my directors, producers, and colleagues who've been part of my journey. I am honoured and look forward to the film festival curated by PVR INOX. It is exciting to think that through the film festival people of all generations will get to experience these amazing films, and I can relive the memories tied to these wonderful films. I'm eagerly looking forward to the audience's reaction to the film festival."



PVR INOX is proud to collaborate with prominent partners to elevate the Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival experience. As the Culture Partner, Brut will bring rich cultural insights and conversations around Kareena Kapoor Khan's legacy. Fever FM, the Radio Partner, will engage listeners with exclusive festival highlights and interviews, while Amazon Music, the Official Music Streaming Partner, will curate special playlists inspired by the films showcased in the festival. These collaborations enhance the multi-dimensional experience for the audience, offering more ways to celebrate Kareena's cinematic journey.



The festival will be hosted across 15 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Trivandrum. The initiative celebrates and revives iconic films that have left a lasting impact on audiences, ensuring these masterpieces continue to be appreciated by new generations.

