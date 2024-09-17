(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counter-UAV (C-UAV) market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Counter-UAV (C-UAV) market will surpass US$1,100 million in 2024
Increasing Drone attacks on Energy Infrastructure to Drive the Market
Drone attacks on energy infrastructure have the potential to stop families' and businesses' access to fuel, heat, and electricity. Drone attacks can target power plants, electrical grids, oil and gas facilities, transportation infrastructure carrying energy supplies, fuel storage facilities, control centres, and communication infrastructure.
Power plants of all types, including thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, and renewable energy facilities, are susceptible to serious damage from drone strikes. Widespread blackouts can result from power plant disruptions, which then impact vital infrastructure and consumers in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Drone attacks could cause damage to equipment, interruptions in the power supply, and even safety risks to the transmission towers, substations, and electrical distribution cables that comprise the power grid.
High Cost Associated with Counter-UAV Technologies
The rapid evolution of UAV technology requires ongoing R&D efforts for C-UAV systems to keep pace. The capabilities of drones are advancing in terms of speed, agility, stealth, and autonomy, thus necessitating more advanced countermeasures. Effective C-UAV systems often integrate multiple sensors (radars, infrared, electro-optical, acoustic sensors, and more) to ensure robust and redundant detection capabilities. Integrating and calibrating these sensors can be costly.
Jamming or spoofing a drone's control signals or GPS navigation requires advanced electronic countermeasure equipment. Such equipment can be expensive due to the need for precision, effectiveness, and minimizing collateral interference with other systems. Some C-UAV solutions include kinetic measures, such as interceptor drones or projectiles, which are designed to physically disable or destroy a rogue drone. These systems involve additional costs in terms of development, maintenance, and deployment.
Key Questions Answered
How is the counter-UAV (C-UAV) market evolving? What is driving and restraining the counter-UAV (C-UAV) market? How will each counter-UAV (C-UAV) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034? How will the market shares for each counter-UAV (C-UAV) submarket develop from 2024 to 2034? What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034? Will leading counter-UAV (C-UAV) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others? How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034? Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period? What are the counter-UAV (C-UAV) projects for these leading companies? How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of counter-UAV (C-UAV) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years? Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the counter-UAV (C-UAV) market? Where is the counter-UAV (C-UAV) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market? What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
Increasing Incidences of Security Breaches to Drive Counter-UAV Industry Rising Drone Industry to Counter Terrorism and Prevent Illicit Activities Rising Need to Protect Critical Infrastructure to Drive the Market
Market Restraining Factors
High cost associated with Counter-UAV Technologies Stringent Regulations Associated with Counter-UAV Industry Challenges Associated with Counter-UAV Industry
Market Opportunities
Increasing Military Expenditure to Drive Counter-UAV Industry Growing Penetration of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Warfare Collaboration and Partnerships Between Leading Companies
Business Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Framework Emerging Markets and Megatrends Porter's Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis
Leading Companies
Airbus BAE Systems Blighter Surveillance Systems Dedrone DroneShield Elbit Systems Ltd General Dynamics Corporation High Point Aerotech Honeywell International Indra Sistemas SA Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) L3Harris Technologies Leidos Holdings Leonardo S.p.A. Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation Raytheon Technologies Corporation Rheinmetall AG Saab AB Thales Group
Scope of the Report
Vertical
Military & Defense Commercial Homeland Security
Interdiction
RF Jamming GNSS Jamming Laser & Projectile Collision Drone Combined Interdiction Elements
Technology
Radar Technology Radio-Frequency (RF) Infrared (IR) Technology Acoustic Technology Electro-Optical (EO) Combined Sensors Platform Ground-Based: Fixed Ground-Based: Mobile Hand-Held UAV-Based
North America
Europe
Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America
MEA
Saudi Arabia Israel Iran Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA
Companies Featured
Airbus BAE Systems Blighter Surveillance Systems Dedrone DroneShield Elbit Systems Ltd General Dynamics Corporation High Point Aerotech Honeywell International Indra Sistemas SA Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) L3Harris Technologies Leidos Holdings Leonardo S.p.A. Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation Raytheon Technologies Corporation Rheinmetall AG Saab AB Thales Group AIAD Athens International Airport Australia's Sydney Airport (SYD) Avio Aero Cefriel Crescent Systems Elettronica ExxonMobil Frankfurt Airport (FRA) Frequentis GE Aviation General Dynamics Mission Systems Geneva Airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Heart Aerospace Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical Co., LTD Leonardo Lockheed Martin Skunk Works London Luton Airport Long Wave LVenture Madrid-Barajas Airport MBDA Italia OneWelcome Orthogon PASSUR Aerospace Pratt & Whitney Raytheon Intelligence & Space Raytheon Missiles & Defense Raytheon Technologies Research Center Rheinmetall Defence Riyadh Airport Shield AI SMRT Trains Teague Terma Thales Alenia Space Toronto Pearson Airport TransLink European Space Agency Israeli Innovation Authority Italy's Ministry of Defense Luiss Guido Carli University Port System Authority (AdSP) Ramot Tel Aviv University The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Transportation Security Administration (TSA) U.S. Air Force U.S. Army U.S. government U.S. Marine Corps U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command U.S. Navy US Department of Defence's (DoD)
