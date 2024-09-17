(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Counter-UAV (C-UAV) market will surpass US$1,100 million in 2024

This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Increasing Drone on Energy Infrastructure to Drive the Market

Drone attacks on energy infrastructure have the potential to stop families' and businesses' access to fuel, heat, and electricity. Drone attacks can target power plants, electrical grids, oil and gas facilities, transportation infrastructure carrying energy supplies, fuel storage facilities, control centres, and communication infrastructure.

Power plants of all types, including thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, and renewable energy facilities, are susceptible to serious damage from drone strikes. Widespread blackouts can result from power plant disruptions, which then impact vital infrastructure and consumers in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Drone attacks could cause damage to equipment, interruptions in the power supply, and even safety risks to the transmission towers, substations, and electrical distribution cables that comprise the power grid.

High Cost Associated with Counter-UAV Technologies

The rapid evolution of UAV technology requires ongoing R&D efforts for C-UAV systems to keep pace. The capabilities of drones are advancing in terms of speed, agility, stealth, and autonomy, thus necessitating more advanced countermeasures. Effective C-UAV systems often integrate multiple sensors (radars, infrared, electro-optical, acoustic sensors, and more) to ensure robust and redundant detection capabilities. Integrating and calibrating these sensors can be costly.

Jamming or spoofing a drone's control signals or GPS navigation requires advanced electronic countermeasure equipment. Such equipment can be expensive due to the need for precision, effectiveness, and minimizing collateral interference with other systems. Some C-UAV solutions include kinetic measures, such as interceptor drones or projectiles, which are designed to physically disable or destroy a rogue drone. These systems involve additional costs in terms of development, maintenance, and deployment.

Key Questions Answered



How is the counter-UAV (C-UAV) market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the counter-UAV (C-UAV) market?

How will each counter-UAV (C-UAV) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each counter-UAV (C-UAV) submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading counter-UAV (C-UAV) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the counter-UAV (C-UAV) projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of counter-UAV (C-UAV) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the counter-UAV (C-UAV) market?

Where is the counter-UAV (C-UAV) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



Increasing Incidences of Security Breaches to Drive Counter-UAV Industry

Rising Drone Industry to Counter Terrorism and Prevent Illicit Activities Rising Need to Protect Critical Infrastructure to Drive the Market

Market Restraining Factors



High cost associated with Counter-UAV Technologies

Stringent Regulations Associated with Counter-UAV Industry Challenges Associated with Counter-UAV Industry

Market Opportunities



Increasing Military Expenditure to Drive Counter-UAV Industry

Growing Penetration of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Warfare Collaboration and Partnerships Between Leading Companies

Business Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis

Leading Companies



Airbus

BAE Systems

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Dedrone

DroneShield

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

High Point Aerotech

Honeywell International

Indra Sistemas SA

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos Holdings

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB Thales Group

Scope of the Report

Vertical



Military & Defense

Commercial Homeland Security

Interdiction



RF Jamming

GNSS Jamming

Laser & Projectile

Collision Drone Combined Interdiction Elements

Technology



Radar Technology

Radio-Frequency (RF)

Infrared (IR) Technology

Acoustic Technology

Electro-Optical (EO)

Combined Sensors

Platform

Ground-Based: Fixed

Ground-Based: Mobile

Hand-Held UAV-Based

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

MEA



Saudi Arabia

Israel

Iran

Turkey

South Africa Rest of MEA

