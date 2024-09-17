VFX film expert from “Avatar” and “Avengers” leads groundbreaking panel discussion at AUS

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, September 17, 2024 – Aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals had a glimpse into the future of cinema at the panel discussion The Future of Visual Effects in Filmmaking, held at American University of Sharjah (AUS) on September 10, 2024. Supported by the U.S. Mission to the UAE, the panel featured acclaimed visual effects artist Raqi Syed and pioneering Emirati filmmaker Ali Mostafa, and was moderated by William Mullally, Art and Culture Editor at The National.



Raqi Syed, whose portfolio includes landmark films such as Avatar, Tangled and The Hobbit, offered a deep dive into the technical and creative intricacies of visual effects (VFX). Meanwhile, Ali Mostafa, celebrated for his influential work in Gulf cinema with films like City of Life, From A to B and The Worthy, brought a regional perspective on storytelling and filmmaking. Together, they engaged in a dynamic exchange on the intersection of VFX, virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), discussing the transformative potential of these technologies in shaping the future of cinematic storytelling, both regionally and globally.



Dr. Zinka Bejtic, Head of the Department of Art and Design at AUS, underscored the significance of the panel for aspiring filmmakers and designers. "This panel discussion offered our students and community an opportunity to engage with industry leaders who are not only shaping the present of visual effects but also envisioning its future. The conversation sparked ideas on how technology and creativity intersect to elevate storytelling, particularly in a region as culturally rich as the Middle East. It’s these exchanges that inspire our students to innovate and think critically about the future of cinema," she said.



The discussion also addressed the cultural impact of visual effects in the Middle East, particularly how filmmakers can harness these tools to innovate and tell authentic stories. The event attracted students, faculty and filmmakers from across the region, offering invaluable insights into the creative and technical processes behind visual effects.



“The U.S. Mission to the UAE is excited to support the continued growth of the UAE's vibrant creative industry by collaborating with the American University of Sharjah to host a panel discussion along with a pioneering film workshop on visual effects on September 9–12, 2024. This initiative highlights the strong U.S.-UAE partnership in filmmaking and opens new doors for UAE-based filmmakers to elevate their craft. By facilitating discussions on cutting-edge technologies like AI and VR, we are proud to contribute to the UAE’s growing prominence in the global film industry,” said Jay Treloar from the U.S. Mission to the UAE.



Ranked second in the UAE and among the top 200 universities globally for art and design (QS World University Rankings 2024), AUS offers a robust education in visual communication, multimedia design and design management through its Department of Art and Design. These programs equip students to actively contribute to the evolving discourse on design and participate in shaping the future of this rapidly expanding field.





