KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Inaugurates its 2nd showroom in Kolkata Marking its 39th Showroom Nationwide

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 16th September, 2024 – KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 2nd exclusive showroom in Kolkata, Kankurgachi. This marks KISNA’s 39th exclusive showroom nationwide. The inauguration was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, and Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.

To celebrate this grand opening, KISNA is offering up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges and up to 20% off on gold jewellery making charges for its valued customers. Adding to the excitement, KISNA has launched a spectacular lucky draw campaign, #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye_Shop & Win a Car, with 100+ cars to be won. The consumers have to participate by making a Diamond/ Platinum/ Solitaire jewellery purchase of ₹20,000 or more, or a gold jewellery purchase of ₹50,000. Lucky ones will be chosen and gifted a car by KISNA.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, stated ‘‘With our 2nd exclusive showroom in Kolkata, we aim to offer jewellery that reflects the city’s unique preferences, blending tradition with modern elegance. This expansion aligns with our vision of ‘Har Ghar KISNA,’ where we aim to be India’s fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman’s dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.’’

Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, said, ‘‘Our 2nd showroom in Kolkata is tailored to meet these local preferences, offering a wide range of designs to suit both traditional and contemporary tastes. This festive season, we are thrilled to bring exciting offers, including the opportunity for customers to win a car with their purchases. With this, we believe in adding joy to every celebration and enhancing the festive spirit for our valued customers.’’

Mr. Anees Ahmed Baig, Mr.Sachin and Mr Avinash Singh Franchise Owner, KISNA, said, ‘’ We are thrilled to partner with KISNA on this exciting journey and bring their stunning jewellery collections to the people of Kolkata. With KISNA’s commitment to quality and innovation, we are confident in delivering a unique and memorable shopping experience to our customers.’’





