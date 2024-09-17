Al Fujairah National Insurance Co. Launches FloodGuard: Exclusive Flood, Storm, and Tempest Coverage for Third-Party Insured Motorists

(MENAFN- atccoms) Monday, September 16, 2024 – Dubai, UAE: Al Fujairah National Insurance Co. (AFNIC) announces the launch of “FloodGuard,” the region’s first insurance product exclusively covering accidental loss or damage from Flood, Inundation, Storm, and Tempest for third-party insured motorists.



FloodGuard offers crucial coverage for personal or company-owned vehicles used exclusively for personal or leisure purposes, especially those over 7 years old that often do not qualify for comprehensive insurance. “In response to the recent heavy rains in the UAE, AFNIC’s innovative solution provides much-needed relief to private car owners. We are proud to spearhead this groundbreaking insurance product in the UAE,” says AFNIC CEO Antoine Maalouli. “Our commitment is to address our clients’ evolving needs and offer them the reassurance they seek in an ever-changing world.”



Policyholders can select coverage limits of AED 25,000 or AED 50,000 for a 12-month term. The policy is easily accessible online via the AFNIC’s website at afnicfloodguardor through AFNIC’s mobile app, with purchase taking under five minutes. It is also available at any AFNIC branch or from over 40 authorized outlets, including vehicle testing centers throughout the UAE.



FloodGuard will be active 15 days after the policy start date, so early purchase is recommended. This standalone product does not replace Motor Comprehensive, Motor Third Party Liability (TPL), or Statutory Vehicle Insurance and is compatible only with existing Motor TPL policies from AFNIC or other insurers.





