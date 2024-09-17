IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Riders conclude Round 5 of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship with strong determination

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 16, 2024: Continuing their robust performance throughout the race, the Indian duo, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team, tackled challenges in Race 2 of Round 5 of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Malaysia.



After securing a point for the team in yesterday’s race, Chennai’s Kavin Quintal started strong from the 18th position in today’s race, fiercely competing with other international riders. Despite tough competition and extreme weather conditions, Kavin maintained his pace and advanced to 16th position. With consistent performance, he finished today’s race in 16th position with a total time of 20:02.086.



In today’s demanding race, Mohsin Paramban displayed resilience, holding his own against other international riders. Starting from 21st on the grid, Mohsin remained calm and advanced carefully. Drawing on his past experience, he tackled the challenges and crossed the chequered flag in 23rd position. He completed the race with a total time of 20:25.709.



Despite the intense competition and challenging weather conditions today, both riders demonstrated strong determination but, unfortunately, were unable to secure any points for the team. The team concluded this round with a total of 13 points for the season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.



Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal, “Today's weather conditions didn’t align with my plan for this race. After yesterday’s race, I was prepared to put up a strong fight and bring in more points for the team. However, after assessing the situation, I adjusted my strategy to focus on consistency. I moved forward cautiously, aiming to avoid any mistakes, especially in this round. Unfortunately, we finished without earning any points. But with the last round ahead, we remain optimistic about achieving a better score for the team.”



Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Mohsin Paramban, “The race and weather conditions were intense, and our primary focus was to avoid any crashes. The strategy was to maintain a steady pace rather than pushing too hard today. This round has provided us with valuable insights that will help us prepare better for the final round. I will work hard and return stronger in the next round.”





