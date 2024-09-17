Godrej Professional Unveils the Surreal Collection, bridges Global Trends with Indian Hair Care Innovation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th September 2024: Godrej Professional, the professional hair care brand with products in hair care, colour, styling, and keratin under Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), unveils the Surreal Collection, India's first hair colour range inspired by the world's most stunning natural wonders. This innovative range features captivating shades co-curated by Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head at Godrej Professional, and Yianni Tsapatori, Creative Director of Godrej Professional, capturing the essence of nature's palette and offering a fresh perspective on how natural beauty can enhance personal style. Each shade in the Surreal Collection has been meticulously crafted to bring these iconic landscapes to life, allowing individuals to experience the beauty of the world through their hair.



As the festive and wedding seasons approach, the Surreal Collection ensures that your hair will be the perfect complement to every outfit and occasion. Featuring four distinct hair colour looks, each inspired by a unique natural phenomenon, this collection is your go-to for a camera-ready, stunning appearance. The Moffee Marvel embodies the rich, warm tones of the Pyramid of Giza with its blend of mocha and coffee hues. Tangerine Dream captures the vibrant copper and gold palette of Antelope Canyon. Roselet Bliss combines rose red and violet shades inspired by the Serranía de Hornocal, while Moonlit Mist offers an elegant mix of silver and ash tones reminiscent of serene, moonlit nights. Together, these looks provide a versatile range of options for those seeking to elevate their style with the ethereal beauty of the natural world.



Each look in the Surreal Collection is crafted using Godrej Professional’s advanced Dimension and Colour Play technologies. Dimension technology incorporates peptides and nourishing oils, ensuring healthy-looking, long-lasting colour. Meanwhile, Colour Play technology delivers vibrant shades enriched with hydrolysed keratin and hyaluronic acid, renowned for their hair repair, strengthening, and moisturizing properties.



Speaking about the new collection, Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head, Godrej Professional, said, “Inspired by the breathtaking hues of nature, Surreal collection offers shades that harmonize flawlessly with Indian skin tones, embodying cultural vibrancy in every strand. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies, these colours not only deliver striking aesthetics but also prioritize the health and vitality of hair. Perfect for the festive season, this innovative blend of style and substance is set to captivate hearts across India. Experience the perfect fusion of beauty and care with The Surreal Collection.”



Yianni Tsapatori, Creative Director, Godrej Professional, added, "Drawing from my international experience, I wanted to co-create a collection that brings the world’s most iconic natural hues to Indian salons. Indian consumers are incredibly experimental, using hair colour as a powerful tool to express their personality. The Surreal Collection is crafted with the highest quality shades, designed to deliver both vibrancy and longevity. Moreover, we are committed to working closely with salon professionals, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to bring these stunning looks to life and make them a trend across the country."



Abhinav Grandhi, General Manager, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) commented, “Over the past few years, Godrej Professional has made its mark as a powerhouse for training hair stylists in salon across the country and upskill them. The launch of the Surreal Collection underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence. It not only provides hair stylists with new, inspiring looks to offer their clientele but also presents customers with a curated selection of shades inspired by the world’s natural wonders. This collection is a testament to our dedication to offering the best in professional hair care, helping both salons and consumers to stay ahead of trends while maintaining the highest standards of hair health and beauty.”





MENAFN17092024005232011781ID1108681865