Amir Leaves For Canada

Date
9/17/2024 5:28:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha on Tuesday morning, heading to Canada for an official visit.
HH the Amir is accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.
