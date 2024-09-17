NALSAR Hyderabad Wins First Edition Of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co - National Law School Of India Fintech Moot Court In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17 September 2024 | New Delhi: NALSAR Hyderabad has emerged as winners at the First edition of NLSIU-SAM-FinTech Moot Court Competition concluded at the NLSIU, Bengaluru campus. With an aim to address some of the key emerging issues in fintech regulation, the moot court engaged with the students and judges on issues linked to emerging fintech regulation, virtual digital assets, fractional ownership and more. 36 teams from colleges across the country registered for the competition, out of which 24 teams qualified for the oral rounds and engaged in arguments addressing the issues.



The final bench was presided over by Sajan Poovayya, Senior Advocate; Jayna Kothari, Senior Advocate; Madhavi Divan, Additional Solicitor General; Ananth Padmanabhan, Dean of Vinayaka Mission's Law School and Shilpa Mankar Ahluwalia, Partner at SAM & Co.



Dr. Ananth Padmanabhan, Dean of Vinayaka Mission's Law School (VMLS) drafted the moot problem for the competition.



Commenting on the competition, Shilpa Mankar Ahluwalia said, "We are delighted to have concluded the inaugural NLSIU-SAM FinTech Moot Court Competition & Conference, which provided a platform for bright young legal minds to engage with some of the regulatory challenges of the fintech ecosystem. It has been a pleasure to see the lawyers of tomorrow demonstrate such creativity and insight when addressing challenges of using rapidly evolving technology to deliver financial services. The Fintech Conference brought together thought leaders from the regulator and fintech industry to discuss how best to address some of these legal challenges. We look forward to a continued engagement with NLSIU in the evolution of fintech law."



Dr. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor of NLSIU, said that "This collaboration with SAM for the FinTech Moot Court Competition created an outstanding opportunity for students to engage with some of the most complex regulatory challenges in the fintech ecosystem. We are glad that we've brought academia, the legal profession and fintech industry pioneers together at this event and we look forward to collaborating further. Together we aim to engage with frontier law, technology and regulation issues in this rapidly evolving sector."



SAM & Co. offered an internship to each member of the winning team. Internships are also offered to the runner-up (Jindal Global University), at SAM & Co. offices.





