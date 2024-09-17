Recfaces Successfully Hosted Project Days Across Delhi, Bengaluru And Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 17, 2024- RecFaces, in collaboration with Startologic, successfully hosted its three-city 'Project Day' event, held in Delhi on September 12, Bengaluru on September 5, and Mumbai on August 29. The event provided an in-depth exploration of cutting-edge facial recognition technologies, highlighting how these solutions can revolutionize security systems across industries.



The Project Day events brought together leading system integrators, partners, and professionals, all eager to explore the latest advancements in facial recognition technology. Attendees were enthusiastic about the potential of these solutions to transform security frameworks across various sectors, including critical infrastructure, finance, transportation, and enterprise operations.



RecFaces experts, Oleg Kurochkin, Business Development Director for Asia-Pacific, and Mohammed Bajarsh, VP of Product for the MENA region, led detailed discussions on the company's flagship products, such as Id-Guard and Id-Gate. Their presentations showcased the real-time capabilities of these solutions, emphasizing how facial recognition technology can significantly enhance security operations, minimize risks, and streamline project workflows. Shashi Kumar Yadav, CEO of Startologic , spoke about the overall potential of this technology, highlighting its transformative impact on security systems and project management.



The event underscored the importance of creating customized project solutions tailored to the unique needs of end users. By integrating facial recognition technology into existing systems, businesses can streamline security processes, reduce human error, and substantially improve project outcomes.



Attendees participated in hands-on demonstrations of RecFaces' facial recognition solutions, with Id-Guard and Id-Gate impressing them through their precision, speed, and flexibility. Participants explored how these technologies could enhance their own security operations by improving efficiency, reducing risks, and offering tailored solutions to meet specific requirements.



\" With RecFaces Facial Recognition Solutions, we\'re providing businesses with the tools they need to enhance operational efficiency and minimize risks while delivering customized solutions that address their unique challenges,\" said Sukrit Varma, Global Marketing Partner, RecFaces.





About RecFaces:



RecFaces is one of the leaders in developing ready-to-use software products with facial recognition functions. RecFaces develops off-the-shelf solutions that help to quickly increase the efficiency of VMS, ACS, as well as ERP, CRM, and time tracking systems. RecFaces\' solutions are based on a highly accurate facial recognition algorithm. RecFaces has a range of ready-made integrations with leading security system products, which helps to quickly deploy solutions on any customer equipment. Our software allows businesses to quickly, securely, and accurately identify and verify the identity of employees, customers, and visitors. The quality of RecFaces\' off-the-shelf solutions is confirmed by numerous installations worldwide, including the MENA, APAC, and LATAM regions. Together with our global partners, we provide solutions for security, finance, transportation, retail, and other industries, providing free demo versions and training on company products.

