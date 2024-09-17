In Kherson Region, Kabs Destroyed Residential Buildings, Indestructibility Point

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In one of the settlements of the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, Russian destroyed a checkpoint and civilian houses with guided aerial bombs at night.

This was reported on by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“At night, the occupation forces attacked Kherson region from the air. Due to the strikes by guided aerial bombs (KAB) in one of the settlements of Beryslav district, a point of invincibility and residential buildings were destroyed,” the statement said.

Russian strikes leave two people killed inregion, including minor

It is noted that fires broke out at the sites of the hits.

There were no reports of casualties among local residents as a result of the air strike.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army tried to attack Kherson with drones around four in the morning. The wreckage of the downed UAV damaged a garage cooperative and injured two guards.

Photo: gov