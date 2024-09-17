Execution By Sword Of Ukrainian Soldier: Urgent Investigative, Search Operations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the alleged execution of a Ukrainian serviceman by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office .

As noted, on September 17, 2024, a post was published in one of the Telegram channels about the alleged execution of a Ukrainian defender by representatives of the Russian in the city of Novohrodivka.

The published photos show that the occupiers stabbed a sword into the body of a serviceman of the Ukrainian Defense Forces . In the image, the killed soldier is missing his equipment and has adhesive tape on one of his hands.

Photo: PGO

Officers of the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions registered a criminal case on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Law enforcement officers are conducting urgent investigative and search operations. They are investigating the circumstances of the offense to identify the persons involved and the perpetrators.

Russians executed Ukrainian prisoner of war with- Lubinets

“The criminal regime continues its deliberate policy of destroying everything Ukrainian, demonstrating to the whole world its brutal cruelty and cynically disregarding any values and norms of the civilized world. Our goal is to find and punish everyone involved in these crimes. The world must see the atrocities of the occupiers and respond decisively to each such case,” Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of early September, Ukrainian law enforcement officers were investigating 28 criminal proceedings over the murders of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war , and 4 Russian servicemen were served with notices of suspicion in these proceedings.