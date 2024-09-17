Nizami Days Wrap Up In Ganja City
9/17/2024 5:19:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nizami Days have wrapped up in Ganja city,
Azernews reports. People's Artist Afrasiab
Badalbayli's opera "Nizami" was presented at the closing
ceremony.
The opera was performed by Ganja State Philharmonic and the
Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in front of the
Nizami Mausoleum.
The artistic director of the performance, Rector of the Baku
Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli highly praised the
project "Nizami Days", emphasizing its significance not only for
Ganja but also for the cultural life of the entire country.
In the opera "Nizami," the roles were performed by the honored
artists Ramil Gasimov (Nizami), Inara Babayeva (Rana), Tural
Aghasiyev, as well as soloists Mahir Taghizade (Atabay), Taleh
Yahyayev (Gizil Arslan), and Elmir Rustamov (The Commander).
The stage director was Honored Artist Inara Babayeva, the
conductor was Honored Artist Ayub Guliyev, the chorus master was
honored art worker Sevil Hajiyeva and the choreographer was Honored
Artist Yuri Lobachev.
The five-day project "Days of Nizami" concluded with a
magnificent firework display.
The project "Nizami Days", dedicated to the work of the classic
of Azerbaijani poetry, one of the greatest poets of the mediaeval
East, the greatest romantic poet in epic literature Nizami Ganjavi
(1141 - 1209), was implemented on September 11-15 with the support
of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Ganja Executive Power.
