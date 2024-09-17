Azerbaijan, World Bank Discuss Partnership At COP29
9/17/2024 5:19:00 AM
Nazrin Abdul
The partnership between Azerbaijan and the World bank was
discussed during the 29th session of the conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29),
Azernews reports citing the Ministry of
Economy.
According to the information, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with
the Bank's Regional Director for Sustainable Development for Europe
and Central Asia, Sameh Naguib Wahba.
During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the progress
of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank. It was
emphasized that joint projects contribute to the diversification of
the economy, development of the private sector, infrastructure,
solid waste management, agriculture, and other areas in the
country.
Potential cooperation areas with the Bank, priority projects for
the coming years, renewable energy projects underway in Azerbaijan,
steps taken to support employment, and research conducted by the
Bank to support state-owned enterprises were reported. Partnership
opportunities were also discussed within the framework of
COP29.
The parties exchanged views on joint actions within the "Green
and Sustainable Cities" project, the restoration of Baku's water
supply and sewage systems, smart solutions in agriculture and
irrigation systems, and the Country Partnership Framework document
for 2025-2029. This document outlines investment programs and
technical assistance tailored to national priorities.
