Azerbaijan, World Bank Discuss Partnership At COP29

The partnership between Azerbaijan and the World was discussed during the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews reports citing the of Economy.

According to the information, Mikayil Jabbarov met with the Bank's Regional Director for Sustainable Development for Europe and Central Asia, Sameh Naguib Wahba.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the progress of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank. It was emphasized that joint projects contribute to the diversification of the economy, development of the private sector, infrastructure, solid waste management, agriculture, and other areas in the country.

Potential cooperation areas with the Bank, priority projects for the coming years, renewable energy projects underway in Azerbaijan, steps taken to support employment, and research conducted by the Bank to support state-owned enterprises were reported. Partnership opportunities were also discussed within the framework of COP29.

The parties exchanged views on joint actions within the "Green and Sustainable Cities" project, the restoration of Baku's water supply and sewage systems, smart solutions in agriculture and irrigation systems, and the Country Partnership Framework document for 2025-2029. This document outlines investment programs and technical assistance tailored to national priorities.