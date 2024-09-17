QC, China's CCPIT Discuss Trade And Investment Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted yesterday, a Chinese delegation representing the Council for the of International Trade (CCPIT) and the China Chamber of International Commerce, led by its Vice-Chairman, Yu Jilanlong.

QC First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari welcomed the delegation, in the attendance of a number of Qatari businessmen.

The discussions during the meeting focused on enhancing bilateral economic and commercial cooperation, exploring opportunities in both countries, and expanding partnership and collaboration between the Qatari and Chinese private sectors.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari praised the distinguished relations between Qatar and China, noting that their trade exchange exceeded QR87bn last year, compared with QR42.7bn in 2020. He emphasised that China is one of Qatar's most important trade partners.

Elaborating on Qatar's investment climate, he highlighted that Qatar is witnessing a comprehensive economic boom, thanks to the sound economic strategies of its Wise Leadership, which have positioned Qatar as a leading regional and international hub for investment and business.“Qatar has developed world-class infrastructure, established free and industrial zones, and enacted economic legislation that has created an attractive investment environment,” he said.

Al Kuwari called on Chinese companies to invest in Qatar and forge partnerships with Qatari companies across various sectors including industry, services, tourism, stressing the Qatari private sector's interest in investing in new industries and establishing new commercial alliances.

He also underscored that Qatari investors are eager to explore investment opportunities across various sectors in China. He further emphasised that the Chamber encourages Qatari investors to invest in China and collaborate with their Chinese counterparts.

He expressed the Chamber's readiness to cooperate with the CCPIT and to activate agreements signed between them for the advantage of the private sectors in both countries.

For his part, CCPIT Vice-Chairman, Yu Jilanlong, thanked the Chamber for hosting the meeting, stressing its commitment to enhancing cooperation between the Qatari and Chinese private sector.

He underscored the significance of Qatar for China, noting that the two countries' trade is steadily growing and there are numerous Qatari successful investments in China across various sector. He also highlighted that Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022 drew global attention to Qatar.

Jilanlong added that the delegation includes several leading Chinese companies specializing in sectors such as industry, agriculture, AI, and financial consultancy. He invited Chamber members and Qatari investors to visit his country to learn more about its investment climate and opportunities.

He also invited Qatari companies to participate in the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled to take place from November 26-30, 2024, at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing.