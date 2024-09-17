Broadridge Recognized As A Leader In Financial Services For Communications Experience Platforms And Communications Outsourcing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Aspire Leaderboard placements highlight Broadridge's strength in driving strategic communications experience and direction for customers globally

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Solutions, (NYSE: BR ), a global Fintech leader, today announced it has been recognized, for the third year in a row, as a leading strategic communications and customer experience services provider in the 2024 Customer Communications Management (CCM) to Customer Experience Management (CXM) Aspire LeaderboardTM.

In the Financial Services category, Broadridge was recognized as the overall leader for Service Providers in Communications Experience Platform (view here ) and as the highest leader on the Strategic Direction for Service Providers in CCM-CXM Communications Outsourcing (view here )."

"Broadridge is showing its dedication to innovation in Customer Communications," noted Kaspar Roos, CEO & Founder of Aspire CCS. "The company's Wealth InFocus solution, built on the Broadridge Communications Cloud, takes an investor-focused approach that brings together account information and regulatory communications. This strategy, along with omni-channel delivery and advisor connectivity, improves the investor experience and distinguishes Broadridge in the industry."

"Our focus at Broadridge is on providing our clients with the capabilities to deliver a more impactful and efficient customer experience through digital transformation and we've married best-in-class digital engagement with low-cost distribution capabilities to create a superior omnichannel client suite of services," said Christoph Stehmann, President of Broadridge Customer Communications. "I'm thrilled we have been recognized by Aspire's Leaderboard for our commitment to digital innovation and client experience for the third consecutive year."

The Aspire Leaderboard's assessment of the CCM-CXM industry for software, services, and solutions, offer businesses objective insight on product capabilities, solution strengths and strategic direction. Companies leverage the in-depth analysis to match their unique communications needs with providers that have demonstrated excellence.

Aspire's analysis specifically recognizes Broadridge for its leadership position in customer communications. As a trusted and transformative technology partner in the financial services sector, Broadridge developed Wealth InFocus , an omni-channel communications experience that drives investors to take action by consolidating, aggregating, and presenting their most important information across various account and regulatory communications, including statements, confirms, proxies and prospectuses. Through Wealth InFocus, investors can quickly and securely contact an advisor, view key account information, gain insights, and review action items and events across channels, including email, text, microsites, and print.

