The "Global Point of Care Testing By Diagnostics Segment, By Mode, By Platform, By End User, By Region, Trends, Recent Developments, Company Profiles - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point of care testing (POCT) market is predicted to reach US$ 79.30 Billion by 2031, from US$ 44.24 Billion in 2023

The demand for point-of-care testing is increasing across the globe, backed by the increasing introduction of transportable, portable, and handheld instruments that have resulted in the migration of POC testing from the hospital environment to a range of medical environments including the workplace, home, disaster care and most recently, convenience clinics.

The rising incidence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes have stimulated the demand for point-of-care testing services. Infectious diseases are one of the primary causes of mortality globally, as they claim approximately 17 million lives annually, making up around 30% of the 56 million deaths recorded worldwide.

By Diagnostics Segment : The blood glucose testing segment dominated the global POCT market in 2023, largely due to the widespread use of home-based glucose monitoring systems. This trend is expected to continue, fueled by the growing geriatric and obese populations, lifestyle-associated diseases, and increasing prevalence of diabetes. The cardiac marker segment is also set to experience significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing geriatric population, and the need for cost-effective diagnostic solutions in rural areas. Infectious disease testing, which has shifted from centralized to decentralized POCT, is another major segment, with innovations like Abbott's ID NOW providing rapid COVID-19 results in decentralized healthcare settings.

By Mode : The OTC-based testing segment leads the POCT market, thanks to its cost-effectiveness and ease of operation. These tests are convenient as they do not require dedicated lab space and offer quick turnaround times. Meanwhile, the prescription-based testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

By Platform : In 2023, Lateral Flow Assays (LFA) accounted for the largest revenue share in the POCT market. The adoption of LFA testing products, especially in home care settings, has significantly increased. Immunoassays technology is also expected to see substantial growth, as rapid immunoassays enhance care quality in various point-of-care facilities. The molecular diagnostics segment is projected to witness the highest growth, driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, increased focus on decentralized diagnostics, and growing awareness of early detection.

By End Users : Hospitals hold the majority share of the POCT market, followed by clinics. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which require continuous monitoring, drives the demand for POCT devices in hospitals and clinics. The home care segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, supported by the rising preference for home and remote monitoring and the availability of cost-effective, user-friendly alternatives for disease management.

By Region : North America led the global POCT market in 2023, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, the need for portable and rapid diagnosis, and increasing government initiatives to support POCT adoption. Europe held the second-highest share, supported by product launches, technological advancements, and increasing reliability of POCT products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a lucrative rate, driven by an aging population, rising prevalence of target diseases, increasing demand for home healthcare, and the introduction of new products with advanced technologies.

This 308 Page report with 73 Figures and 12 Tables has been analyzed from 10 View Points:



Global - Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2031)

Global - Point of Care Testing Market Share and Forecast (2015 - 2031)

By Diagnostics Segment - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2031)

By Mode - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2031)

By Platform - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2031)

By End Users - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2031)

By Region - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2031)

Global Point of Care Testing Market - Recent Developments

Global Point of Care Testing Market - 104 Company Profiles Global Point of Care Testing Market - Growth Drivers & Challenges

By Diagnostics Segment - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast



Blood Glucose Testing

Cardiac Marker Testing

Lipid Panel/Cholesterol Testing

Coagulation Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Drug of Abuse Testing

Fecal Occult Blood Testing

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Tumor Marker Testing

Critical Care Testing

HbA1c Testing

Clinical Chemistry Testing

Bilirubin Testing Hematology Testing

By Mode - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast



Prescription-based Testing TC-based Testing

By Platform - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast



Lateral Flow Assays

Immunoassays

Microfluidics

Dipsticks

Molecular Diagnostics Others

By End Users - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast



Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities Home Care

