Genrpt Unveils AI-Powered Reporting Platform At Finovate Fall 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amit Pareek, Head of Marketing delivering the GenRPT product demo at Finovate Fall 2024

GenRPT impresses banks, credit unions, and fintech leaders with its ability to generate instant visual reports from any database using plain English

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GenRPT, an AI-powered insights and reporting platform, captivated audiences at Finovate Fall 2024 during a live demo at the Marriot Marquis in Times Square. The event attracted key decision-makers from major banks, credit unions, and fintech companies, and the response to GenRPT's presentation was overwhelmingly positive.

The demo highlighted GenRPT's ability to instantly generate visual reports from structured and unstructured databases using plain English commands. Attendees were impressed by the platform's user-friendly interface, which eliminates the need for technical expertise, making it accessible to a broad range of users, including CXOs, CIOs, CDOs, and business analysts.

GenRPT's key features include:

Seamless Database Connectivity: Connects to any database, whether structured or unstructured.

Natural Language Interaction: Users can ask questions and generate reports in plain English, bypassing complex coding requirements.

Real-Time Visual Reports: Creates visual reports within seconds, even on the go, directly from data sources like SQL, Excel, PDFs, and CSVs.

“We were thrilled to showcase GenRPT at such a prestigious event and to see the enthusiastic reception from major financial institutions,” said Vishrut Srivastava, Founder and MD at GenRPT.“GenRPT is transforming how organizations access and analyze their data, providing powerful insights quickly and effortlessly.”

GenRPT is specifically designed for:

Banks and Credit Unions

Insurance Companies and NBFCs

Asset Management Firms

Payment Providers

SMEs

CXOs, CIOs, CDOs, and Individuals seeking fast and efficient data insights

About GenRPT

GenRPT is an AI-driven insights and reporting platform developed by Yodaplus that empowers users to interact with complex databases in plain English and generate visual reports instantly. With support for SQL, Excel, PDF, CSV, and more, GenRPT caters to businesses of all sizes, from banks to SMEs, looking for an intuitive, powerful reporting solution.

For more information about GenRPT or to request a demo, visit or contact ....

Amit Pareek

Yodaplus Technologies Pvt Ltd

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.