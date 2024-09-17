VIDEO: Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) CEO Hedley Widdup And Sean Russo Talk At The Australian Gold Conference 2024

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) CEO Hedley Widdup and Noah's Rule Sean Russo Talk at the Australian 2024.To watch the video, please visit:

Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) is a listed, specialist company, providing a patient, portfolio oriented approach to investing in the high growth early stage mining development space where specialist knowledge is essential:



Specialist investor: sole focus targeting early stage mining opportunities, from exploration to project development managed by experienced mining team.



Long term view: target the proven value creation steps in order to capture meaningful value re-rating.



Portfolio approach: best opportunities from junior end of the global mining sector.



Track record of success: over 20 years and comprehensive experience in mining and finance, Lion Selection Group has become a focal point for mining investment opportunities across all global exchanges and many unlisted companies.



