VIDEO: Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) CEO Hedley Widdup And Sean Russo Talk At The Australian Gold Conference 2024
Date
9/17/2024 5:14:32 AM
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) CEO Hedley Widdup and Noah's Rule Sean Russo Talk Gold
at the Australian gold conference
2024.
To watch the video, please visit:
Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) is a listed, specialist mining investment company, providing a patient, portfolio oriented approach to investing in the high growth early stage mining development space where specialist knowledge is essential:
Specialist investor: sole focus targeting early stage mining opportunities, from exploration to project development managed by experienced mining team.
Long term view: target the proven value creation steps in order to capture meaningful value re-rating.
Portfolio approach: best opportunities from junior end of the global mining sector.
Track record of success: over 20 years and comprehensive experience in mining and finance, Lion Selection Group has become a focal point for mining investment opportunities across all global exchanges and many unlisted companies.
Telephone: +61 3 9614 8008
Facsimile: +61 3 9614 8009
Email: ...
MENAFN17092024000111011020ID1108681630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.