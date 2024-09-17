JCB And Azer Turk Bank Launch JCB Merchant Acquiring Operations Across The Republic Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB and Azer Turk launch JCB merchant acquiring operations across the Republic of Azerbaijan

TOKYO & BAKU, Sept 17, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) -

JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and

Azer Turk Bank OJSC, Azerbaijan state-owned bank with state participation in authorized capital, are delighted to announce the launch of JCB merchant acquiring operations across the Republic of Azerbaijan, allowing cardholders to make payments seamlessly across Azer Turk Bank's extensive ATM and POS terminal network.

Mr. Namid Abdulov, Director of Azer Turk Bank's Processing Center, expressed his optimism about the future collaboration, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the business landscape.“We look forward to exploring the opportunities that the JCB payment system brings, fostering a harmonious partnership that benefits everyone involved.”

This collaboration holds great promise for Azer Turk Bank's valued clients and partners. Mr. Abdulov believes that embracing the privileges, campaigns, and discounts offered by JCB's payment system will not only enrich the customer experience, but also pave the way for mutually beneficial partnerships with our commercial and service partners.

Mr. Obaid Bawany, General Manager of JCB International Co., Ltd. Dubai Representative Office, commented:“We are very pleased to be partnering with Azer Turk Bank, one of the largest and fastest- growing banks in Azerbaijan with stable and high business reputation. The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan is growing rapidly as the republic has a rich ancient history and unique cuisine. The start of JCB Cards acceptance through Azer Turk Bank network will definitely provide more convenience for JCB cardmembers both in terms of points-of-sale and cash withdrawal”.

JCB is the only international payment brand originated in Japan, one of the major international payment brands. With a rich history spanning over 60 years, JCB has over 158 million cardholders across various countries and territories while JCB Cards are accepted at about 49 million associated merchants.

About Azer Turk Bank

Azer-Turk Bank is an Azerbaijani state-owned bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. It is an open joint stock company established in 1995, based on a license issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. For more detailed information about the bank's products and services, feel free to visit our website at or check out our official corporate pages on social networks. Alternatively, you can reach us through WhatsApp at (055) 7770 945 or contact our Call Center at the number 945.

Contacts

Azer Turk Bank

Rauf Agayev

Press Secretary

Tel: +994 12 404 14 45

Email: ...

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:



Contacts

JCB

Kosuke Ochiai

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email:

...

Source: JCBSectors: Cards & Payments, FinTech