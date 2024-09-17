Wealth Management Institute: Boosting Capabilities For Strategic Investing For Family Offices

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2024 - The Wealth Management Institute (WMI) announced the launch of the Dalio Principles Program in Strategic Investing for Family Offices on the second day of the annual Global-Asia Family Office (GFO) Summit. This new Program draws on the pioneering research and insights of Ray Dalio, Founder and CIO Mentor, Bridgewater Associates, to help family offices build capabilities in strategic investing.







Ray Dalio and Foo Mee Har at the Global-Asia Family Office (GFO) Summit

The family office sector in Singapore has seen remarkable growth, from 400 in 2020 to more than 1,650 by August 2024. This expansion reflects broader trends in the region, as Singapore also experienced the fastest asset under management (AUM) growth in Asia in 2023, with a 10% increase to SGD 5.4 trillion (USD 4.1 trillion), according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

To support its development, WMI established the Global-Asia Family Office (GFO) Circle in 2021 with support from Economic Development Board (EDB) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The GFO Circle has since been an essential and trusted platform, offering a comprehensive suite of over 25 family office-focused education programmes and a regular series of engagement events tailored to the evolving needs of family offices such as legacy, leadership, investments, and social impact.

At this year's GFO Summit, WMI announced that it has exceeded its target of 5,000 enrolments in family office education programmes, achieving this milestone ahead of the 2025 schedule. Additionally, the Global-Asia Family Office Circle has grown to 1,200 members strong, marking a significant accomplishment.

Ms. Foo Mee Har, CEO of WMI, remarked, 'As we deepen our engagement with family offices, many have highlighted the importance of building capabilities in strategic investing to create resilient, multi-generational portfolios. Family offices have the distinct advantage of being able to leverage patient, flexible capital. The launch of Dalio Market Principles Program in Strategic Investing for Family Offices is our response to this critical need, equipping family offices with the skills to navigate and thrive in complex investment landscapes.'

This new Program is an extension of WMI's longstanding strategic partnership with Ray Dalio. Earlier this year, WMI announced the Dalio Market Principles Online Program, a comprehensive online investment education programme grounded in Dalio's 50 over years of investment expertise and research, aimed at equipping learners of all backgrounds with a deep understanding of the universal linkages driving market and economies.

Dalio Market Principles Program in Strategic Investing for Family Offices is built on this strong foundation and further teaches direct and actionable strategies tailored to the specific needs and challenges faced by family offices, including building family office investment teams, selecting investment managers and developing robust risk management capabilities. Family offices will benefit from a safe and trusted environment where they can learn to refine their own investment approaches, and stress-test them together with peers.

Ray Dalio commented, 'I'm thrilled to join with the Wealth Management Institute of Singapore to announce the launch of the Dalio Market Principles Program in Strategic Investing for Family Offices. This course provides investment strategies that I used in building Bridgewater and in my own family office, delivered through WMI's unique investor education platform. The course will focus on the timeless and universal principles driving markets and economies, investment skill development, and strategies tailored for the unique circumstances faced by family offices. I am especially thrilled to do the course here in Singapore because I have had an over 30-year wonderful relationship with Singapore and because I have my own family office here.'

About WMI

Established in 2003, the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) is committed to building capabilities for investing in a better tomorrow. Founded by GIC and Temasek, our vision is to be Asia's Centre of Excellence for wealth and asset management education and research. WMI has been appointed as Singapore's Lead Training Provider for Private Banking by the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF) and supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

WMI provides a comprehensive suite of practice-based certification and diploma programmes and collaborates with leading universities for master's qualifications. With over 20,000 annual enrolments, WMI provides training in asset management, wealth management, compliance, risk management, family office, as well as the development of the next generation across more than 130 programmes.

WMI helms the Global-Asia Family Office Circle, a network platform that fosters a trusted environment to build capabilities and community in the family office sector.

WMI's Asia Centre for Changemakers (ACC) is dedicated to building capacity and nurturing a pipeline of active and informed philanthropic changemakers with a focus on Asia. The ACC houses the Impact Philanthropy Partnership, a joint initiative with the Private Banking Industry Group (PBIG) and supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Wealth Management Institute