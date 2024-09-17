CSG And Cellusys Drive New Era Of Innovation In Roaming

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Mobile operators face growing challenges in managing complex roaming agreements, settlements and quality, impacting their customer experience and business growth. Today, CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) announced a new partnership with Cellusys , the leader in roaming steering, fraud and security and analytics solutions for mobile operators, that will address these pain points and boost innovation in the global roaming landscape.

“In any rapidly evolving industry, businesses need best-of-breed solutions that can promote their growth to stay ahead of the curve,” said Finn Kornbo, Executive Product Director, Digital Wholesale, CSG.“That's why we're partnering with Cellusys to combine our expertise and make it easy for mobile operators to optimize their roaming workflows, improve customer satisfaction and capitalize on emerging technologies like 5G and IoT.”

This partnership leverages the strengths of both CSG and Cellusys to deliver a unified solution portfolio that streamlines the roaming process, enhances customer experiences and unlocks new revenue streams. With real-time visibility of all roaming conditions and activity, mobile operators are empowered to turn subscriber insights into effortless customer experiences, without compromising roaming revenues. Key features of the CSG and Cellusys solution include:



Intelligent Roaming Steering: Data-driven network selection to optimize cost, quality and subscriber satisfaction, ensuring the best possible experience.

Proactive Testing: Active network quality monitoring that identifies and resolves issues before they impact subscribers, guaranteeing seamless connectivity.

Smart Settlement: Streamlined automated reconciliation to gain flexibility and control over roaming products and agreements while reducing costs and reliance on data clearing houses. Comprehensive Analytics: In-depth reports and dashboards that provide actionable insights, so operators can make informed decisions and optimize their roaming strategies.

“Our partnership with CSG is a game-changer for the industry and reflects our commitment to innovation and our dedication to helping mobile operators succeed in a complex and competitive landscape,” said Brendan Cleary, CEO, Cellusys.“By integrating Cellusys' award-winning roaming management systems with CSG's roaming testing and settlement leadership, we offer operators a best-of-breed, one-stop solution that addresses every aspect of the roaming process moving into the 5G era.”

Get the facts on CSG's roaming testing capabilities and learn why Kaleido Intelligence and Rocco named Cellusys the #1 roaming steering vendor.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi to learn more.

About Cellusys

Founded in 2005 and serving over one billion subscribers, Cellusys is an industry leader in fraud and security and roaming management systems for mobile operators. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to give mobile operators visibility and control of their voice, signalling, data and messaging traffic. Cellusys has won numerous innovation awards and is ranked as a Tier-1 vendor offering solutions for fraud and security , roaming and analytics .

For more information, please visit cellusys .

